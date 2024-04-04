Charles Leclerc shares emotional tribute helmet for Jules Bianchi at Japanese GP

This weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix holds a special place in the heart of all of Formula 1, from the drivers to the fans. Drivers love taking on the challenging Suzuka Circuit, and the passion the fans show throughout the week inspires everyone in the sport.

However, this year’s Japanese Grand Prix carries something of a somber undertone, as it marks ten years since Jules Bianchi’s tragic accident during the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix. In the closing stages of the Grand Prix and in heavy rain due to approaching Typhoon Phanfone, Bianchi lost control and veered off the track, colliding with a wheel loader that was tending to a car that had veered off the track at the same section on the previous lap.

Bianchi suffered a severe head injury as a result of the crash, and was transported by ambulance to the nearest hospital. He would be placed in a medically-induced coma, but tragically pass away nine months later.

Tributes have been coming in for Bianchi throughout the F1 world this week, but perhaps the most heartfelt comes from his godson, and will be worn on the track this weekend. Charles Leclerc, Bianchi’s godson and friend, introduced a tribute helmet on Thursday that the Ferrari driver will be wearing this weekend, and hoping to bring to the podium:

Among the photographs shared by Leclerc are a number of him and Bianchi together, from Leclerc’s karting days:

As our friends Underground F1 noted on Threads, the special helmet contains many elements similar to the helmet Bianchi wore during the 2014 season:

Bianchi’s father Philippe Bianchi shared his appreciate for Leclerc’s tribute in his own social media message on Thursday:

This is not the first time that Leclerc has paid tribute to his friend and godfather with a custom helmet for an F1 race. In the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix Leclerc unveiled a tribute helmet that honored Bianchi on one side, and his father Hervé, who drove in Formula 3, on the other:

We’ll see if Leclerc can put that helmet on the podium later this week but one thing is clear:

A huge portion of the F1 world is pulling for him to do just that.