Aaron Rodgers and Shooter McGavin got into ‘Happy Gilmore’ themed Twitter beef

Shooter McGavin is a fictitious character from the movie Happy Gilmore, the consensus second-best golf movie of all time. Aaron Rodgers is a real, living quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

In the movie, McGavin is a star professional golfer who becomes a nemesis to Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore, a hockey-loving pugilist who storms onto the pro golf scene and eventually beats Shooter in the also-fictional Tour Championship. McGavin’s legacy has lived on, in the form of a parody Twitter account with more than 300,000 followers.

What follows is a play-by-play of a Twitter war between McGavin (who’s not real) and Rodgers (who is) on Wednesday and Thursday.

Strap in; this will take some time.

It begins with the news that Rodgers is cutting back on playing golf. That gets McGavin — a passionate ambassador for the sport — involved.

.@AaronRodgers12 Rodgers, you know playing golf is a great way to stay in shape? I remember I once ran 3 miles during a round of golf in '96 pic.twitter.com/dT7BB5gs4i — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

In this scene from the movie, Happy has just beaten Shooter to win the championship with a preposterous putt. McGavin steals the champion’s gold jacket (like the green jacket at the Masters, get it?) and tries to run away with it. He is chased down by Mr. Larson, a friend of Happy’s who is leading an angry mob in hot pursuit.

Let’s return to the back-and-forth:

How much of a workout could it have been if you got caught by that guy?#alternativefacts #futurechamp #NationalParksWeek https://t.co/HHyNtiULMI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

Larson being slow is fake news. The guy should have been in the NFL chasing quarterbacks and not on golf courses chasing innocent golfers https://t.co/aCnuEBQicu — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Rodgers responds by making a couple of grisly accusations.

Innocent? You had Gilmore run over in the final round and still couldn't beat him. Also you took out Gilmore's coach Chubbs. #whistleblower https://t.co/Boe4oSxS1H — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

McGavin responds in two parts:

To insinuate I had anything to do with that minor incident is a joke. Though, I do applaud that fan for confronting Happy in a civil manner. https://t.co/Ec7HSLqHTq — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

I’m skeptical of this. McGavin probably put the guy up to it. But there’s been no legal proceeding finding McGavin guilty of a conspiracy, so he’s in the clear. The statute of limitations on ordering someone to run over a competitor in a car has passed, since this movie was filmed in the 1990s. Shooter got away with it, if he did it.

Here’s where McGavin has a point: Chubbs’ tragic death was the result of Gilmore showing him the severed head of an alligator that had previously bitten off Chubbs’ hand, sending him backward in fear and through a window to his death. There’s no indication that McGavin was involved in any way in Chubbs’ passing.

McGavin isn’t putting up with this, ahem, allegation.

Also, Gilmore cold bloodily murdered Chubbs at his apartment. It's a shame the Massachusetts police never investigated the matter. https://t.co/Ec7HSLqHTq — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Rodgers took issue with McGavin’s characterization of the car chase down.

Minor incident? The two bikers in the woods was a minor incident that you used as an excuse for poor play. #CityOfPortlandHatesYou#Comedy https://t.co/AM5qJsrdn8 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

There were, indeed, a couple of naked bikers getting it on in the woods off the 17th hole while McGavin was trying to execute his short game.

McGavin’s not having it.

Sure Rodgers. You try passing to Jordy Nelson with two bikers having sex on the sidelines and let me know how that goes. #ChicagoHatesYou https://t.co/vHYeaFXHOR — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

I’ve never been to Lambeau Field, but this has probably happened.

It's called focus Shooter. Like the focus Happy showed on the 18th when the tower fell. Like the focus Happy had when he dropped Bob Barker https://t.co/Hnrtp1btwP — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

Happy did knock the hell out of Bob Barker, though he also got some back.

Happy also sunk a putt to ruin McGavin’s life after a camera tower fell between his ball and the hole. It was a remarkable feat of concentration.

McGavin’s being a baby now.

Focus? I think you meant to say Luck. The only thing Happy focused on was disgracing the game of golf. Barker won that fight too. #snackbar https://t.co/VGEpiRNMGJ — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Happy tried to help Bob up, Bob cheapshotted him. You tried to hit on Virginia, she chose Happy. You went for Grandma. #facts #RIPChubbs https://t.co/p5d7bnJKh1 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

Rodgers makes another strong point here. Happy beat out Shooter for Virginia, the movie’s main love interest, and Shooter responded by trying to have sex with Happy’s grandma. It wasn’t a classy move, and Shooter’s still being inappropriate.

Gilmore delivered an all time cheap shot to Bob off the bat. I preferred Grandma over Virginia. She's more my type #ExpertFrenchKisser #KISS https://t.co/vTTHguP4Js — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Things got petty from there. Rodgers is dismissing the authenticity of the clip that shows Barker dropping his ass, and McGavin is denying his involvement with the guy who he probably put up to trying to kill Gilmore with a car.

That clip is obliviously doctored. #fakenews

U passed up a free meal from an attempted murderer hired by you. U are what u eat for breakfast https://t.co/QDz8CU5x5T — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

The only thing doctored was that meeting. He wanted to meet Gilmore and I told him where they could meet. I had no idea he'd run him over. https://t.co/WOQdl2akNA — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

It’s clap-back season, folks.

Do we have a problem? I've got Larson on call, he wants 2 just have a "meeting" with u. Btw Chubbs is dating Grandma in Heaven. U lose again https://t.co/NY3ptmxPO7 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 20, 2017

Hope this happens:

We do have a problem and I'm fine with meeting both of you tomorrow night on the 9th green at 9. I'd like to iron this out. Cool? #DressNice https://t.co/0DBLXsZ2pN — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

Hope this doesn’t:

Also, don't be saying blasphemous things like Grandma Gilmore is cheating on Shooter. She would never kiss another man after kissing Shooter https://t.co/0DBLXsZ2pN — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 20, 2017

And a good time was had by all.

I score this a victory for Rodgers, who gets to go on being a millionaire quarterback and a real, living entity. But McGavin put up a feisty showing.