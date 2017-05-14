Rafa Cabrera Bello launches club into air after draining 1st-ever albatross on 16 at The Players

Rafa Cabrera Bello was 2-over for his final round of The Players Championship when this happened:

That albatross (or double eagle, if you prefer) was the first ever on the par-5 16th during The Players..

.@RCabreraBello double-eagle was first-ever at 16 @theplayers. Hunter Mahan (No. 11) and Peter Lonard (No. 2) posted albatrosses in 2007. — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) May 14, 2017

Serial palm-slapping with fans ensued.

A follow-up birdie on the treacherous par-3 17th landed the Spaniard on the front page of the leaderboard at 6-under for the week — four shots back of frontrunner Si Woo Kim — but a water ball on 18 seemed to end his hopes for his first The Players title, though he did salvage a par at the last.