Rafa Cabrera Bello launches club into air after draining 1st-ever albatross on 16 at The Players

By Emily Kay
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Rafa Cabrera Bello was 2-over for his final round of The Players Championship when this happened:

That albatross (or double eagle, if you prefer) was the first ever on the par-5 16th during The Players..

Serial palm-slapping with fans ensued.

A follow-up birdie on the treacherous par-3 17th landed the Spaniard on the front page of the leaderboard at 6-under for the week — four shots back of frontrunner Si Woo Kim — but a water ball on 18 seemed to end his hopes for his first The Players title, though he did salvage a par at the last.

