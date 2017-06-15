The second men's major of the season is here and for the first time, the U.S. Open comes to Wisconsin. It's a new venue, Erin Hills, that is just 11 years old and relatively unknown by the players, fans, and even the experts who cover this thing every year. We'll update the news and big leaderboard movement throughout Thursday's opening round here.
Jun 13, 2017, 1:00pm EDT
June 16, 2017
U.S. Open drinking water stations found to have E. coli bacteria
The water stations at the U.S. Open were found to be distributing free E. coli bacteria.
June 16, 2017
Rickie, Rory, and Rahm: Notes from Round 1 at the U.S. Open
It was an eventful opener at Erin Hill. Some notes on the top stories of the day and how the course played at the U.S. Open.
June 15, 2017
U.S. Open 2017: Live updates, scores, leaderboard, highlights, and more from Erin Hills
Rickie Fowler’s big opening round has him atop the leaderboard in Wisconsin.
June 15, 2017
Rickie Fowler sets morning pace with course-record 65
Remember all the fuss over the fescue? Erin Hills is yielding low scores so far on Thursday — except for the last two winners of this event.
June 15, 2017
U.S. Open blimp catches fire, explodes on ground
A dramatic scene on Thursday at the U.S. Open.
June 15, 2017
U.S. Open leaderboard 2017: Rickie Fowler torches Erin Hills to opening-nine 32 as Dustin Johnson falters
Little Rick is our early leader on an Erin Hills that’s yielding an uncharacteristic amount of birdies for a U.S. Open.
June 15, 2017
2017 U.S. Open live stream: How to watch Thursday's round online
The second major of the year tees off Thursday morning.
June 15, 2017
Paul Azinger questions Rory McIlroy’s fitness: ‘Pudgy Rory never got hurt’
Rory has missed some time this year with a troublesome rib injury and Paul Azinger questions whether McIlroy’s fitness routine is to blame for injuries.
June 15, 2017
U.S. Open driving range shuts down, so Dustin Johnson crushes drives from his backyard
The world No. 1 had to get creative finding time and space to practice on Wednesday.
June 15, 2017
10 things watch for at the U.S. Open, golf’s most entertaining mess
The U.S. Open can be golf’s most entertaining mess. Here are 10 things (and players) to watch for going into the 117th edition at Erin Hills.
June 15, 2017
Phil Mickelson withdraws from U.S. Open to attend daughter’s graduation
Mickelson’s daughter is a speaker at her graduation on Thursday in San Diego.
June 15, 2017
U.S. Open 2017 TV schedule and coverage for Thursday's Round 1
Jordan Spieth’s journey back to world No. 1 starts Thursday.
June 15, 2017
U.S. Open tee times 2017: Pairings and start time for Thursday's opening round
One of golf’s major tournaments makes its Wisconsin debut at Erin Hills.
June 14, 2017
Your U.S. Open viewing guide
Dustin Johnson seeks a repeat as one of golf’s grandest majors makes its Wisconsin debut.
June 14, 2017
Rory says players upset about Erin Hills rough ‘have no chance’ to win
McIlroy believes that players voicing their displeasure with the rough at Erin Hills have played themselves out of the U.S. Open without firing a single shot.
June 14, 2017
Picks and predictions for the U.S. Open
The U.S. Open has been marred by course and rules controversies the last two years. The USGA needs a drama-free championship and we could be set up for a classic at Erin Hills. Here’s what to expect.
June 13, 2017
Rory McIlroy is not happy the U.S. Open cut the grass
The fescue of Erin Hills has become the star of the U.S. Open during the first two practice days.
June 13, 2017
U.S. Open field is a perfect split between qualifiers and exempt pros
The U.S. Open is a biggest field in golf and a democratic mix of long-shot qualifiers, amateurs, and the biggest stars in the game.