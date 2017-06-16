We're just 18 holes into a 72-hole march, but so far, we've seen a bit of everything from Erin Hills. Follow here on Friday as we make a push to the midpoint.

We didn't know exactly what to expect from Erin Hills, a new venue to the U.S. Open. And we got a little bit of everything. Rickie Fowler went low, posting a record-tying round to par, a 7-under 65. There were plenty of rounds in the red, uncharacteristic for a U.S. Open. But there were also plenty of big names who went bust, wrecked early by the fescue of Erin Hills. Friday, those names, like Rory, Jordan, DJ, Spieth, Day, and Rahm, will need to make a move to get back on the right side of the cut line.