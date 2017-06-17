At the U.S. Open, the traditional moving day is more of a hang-on-for-your-life-type march and not some opportunity to post a low number and shoot up the board. But Erin Hills is giving these players a change to post some birdies and put together a number inching down to the mid-60s. And with everyone who made the cut within an eight-shot spread, the entire field is still conceivably in this thing with 36 holes to play.
Filed under:
- Stream
Jun 16, 2017, 8:06pm EDT
-
July 22, 2018
Why you should root for Xander Schauffele
A drunken driver robbed his dad of his Olympic dream. A trip across the world and a life change later, Stefan Schauffele’s son is closing in on his first major championship.
-
June 17, 2017
On Justin Thomas, accents, and Louisville
I walked all 18 holes with Justin Thomas for his historic 63 on Saturday at Erin Hills. I found myself thinking about parallel lives, dads, and the region we both call home.
-
June 17, 2017
Johnny Miller is not impressed with Justin Thomas’ round that broke his U.S. Open record
One of the most famous rounds in golf is unseated after 43 years and the former record holder has some thoughts on the matter.
-
June 17, 2017
Rickie, JT chasing Harman with 18 more to go at U.S. Open
The laments about big names missing the cut gave way to a show on Saturday that set U.S. Open scoring records and put us in position for a memorable Sunday.
-
June 17, 2017
Justin Thomas’ nuked 3-wood was everything we wanted at this U.S. Open
Justin Thomas is on top of the leaderboard at Erin Hills. He may not win, but this shot and this round will go down in U.S. Open history.
-
June 17, 2017
U.S. Open longshots are exposing a scheduling problem at Erin Hills
One of the great aspects of the U.S. Open is that it’s truly “open.” But having a competing event on the second best American tour makes qualifying a tough choice for some of the top pros.
-
June 17, 2017
U.S. Open 2017: LOOK AT THIS F***ING PUTT
Bless you, physics.
-
June 17, 2017
Rory McIlroy blows Steve Elkington’s bad tweets into deep space with Wikipedia screenshot
Elkington, a former pro golfer turned bad tweeter, was simply destroyed by McIlroy.
-
June 17, 2017
2017 U.S. Open live stream: How to watch Saturday's round online
Sergio, Spieth, and Hideki are some of the top remaining names who will be the focus of the streaming coverage on moving day at the U.S. Open.
-
June 17, 2017
U.S. Open 2017 weather forecast: Few showers and storms here and there
The weekend at Erin Hills is not all wet, but showers and storms are still possible from time to time.
-
June 17, 2017
U.S. Open 2017 TV schedule and coverage for Saturday's Round 3
FOX is in year three of its golf voyage, and it’s improved to be one of the best in the game.
-
June 17, 2017
Saturday’s U.S. Open tee times & pairings
Tee times and pairings for Saturday’s third round at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.
-
June 16, 2017
Friday notes from the U.S. Open: Hideki Matsuyama is beautiful golf
Let’s talk about the most perfect ballstriking round I’ve ever seen, about a lack of stars, and what to expect this weekend at the U.S. Open.
-
June 16, 2017
Jon Rahm’s temper erupts in notable U.S. Open meltdown
Early favorite Jon Rahm blows up over two days at Erin Hills.