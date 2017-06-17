 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

  • Stream

U.S. Open 2017: Leaderboard, live coverage, scores and more from Saturday's round

It's moving day at the U.S. Open, where Erin Hills is giving the field a chance to actually post some birdies and get back into contention at the national championship.

Contributors: SBNation.com Staff
/ new

At the U.S. Open, the traditional moving day is more of a hang-on-for-your-life-type march and not some opportunity to post a low number and shoot up the board. But Erin Hills is giving these players a change to post some birdies and put together a number inching down to the mid-60s. And with everyone who made the cut within an eight-shot spread, the entire field is still conceivably in this thing with 36 holes to play.

14 Total Updates Since
Jun 16, 2017, 8:06pm EDT