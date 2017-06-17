 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

U.S. Open leaderboard 2017: Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler in the hunt at Erin Hills

The laments about big names missing the cut gave way to a show on Saturday that set U.S. Open scoring records and put us in position for a memorable Sunday.

By Brendan Porath
/ new
Justin Thomas was the story after a wild Saturday at Erin Hills.

After a low-energy Friday afternoon at the U.S. Open, the primary story was largely laments about all the big names missing the cut at Erin Hills. Well, one day later, things got turned up and some superstar talents looking for their first majors put on a memorable show.

Brian Harman will be your 54-hole leader at the U.S. Open, but it’s clustered at the top and loaded with world-class players. Harman posted a tidy 5-under 67 on Saturday to get to 12-under, one clear of the trio of Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Tommy Fleetwood. Harman is a diminutive lefty, cocky and with an unrelenting game. You can find no fault in Harman’s work, and he has as good a chance as anyone on this board to bring it home on Sunday.

But the story of the day was Justin Thomas, the 24-year-old mega talent who set a new U.S. Open scoring record relative to par. Thomas torched Erin Hills on his way into the clubhouse, making a 3 on its final four holes to shoot the 31st 63 in a major championship. But it’s just the fifth at a U.S. Open, and he beat Johnny Miller’s historic 8-under round at Oakmont that had stood up as the scoring record for 43 years.

Thomas’ round featured the kind of approach that has made him a bit of a cult hero among those who follow the game closely. On the longest course in U.S. Open history, Thomas kept bombing away. It’s a not reckless rip, but how he plays his best and it’s what gives him the best advantage. That was on full display at the last hole, where Thomas launched a 3-wood from 300 yards, dropping it right on top of the flagstick in two on the longest hole on the course. It was the shot of the day, the shot of the tournament so far. He poured in the eight-foot eagle putt to get to 11-under, the clubhouse lead, and the new scoring record.

Thomas is the big story on Saturday night, but 24 hours from now, there’s plenty of star power that could supplant him. In addition to Harman, we have young American studs in Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka. Fowler was the story through the first two days and after falling down the leaderboard a bit, little Rick made three straight birdies to jump back into it on the back nine. Playing from behind might suit him just fine on Sunday.

Koepka absolutely mashes the ball and is playing a different kind of game from Harman. He’s overpowering Erin Hills and will undoubtedly take the same approach on Sunday, even if it firms up a bit more.

Our hearts are still racing from the Thomas show, but there’s so much here to chew on heading into Sunday. We’ll be fine without Rory, DJ, Day and company. Your leaderboard with 18 more to go:

2017 U.S. Open Leaderboard

Place Player Score Round 1 Round 2 Round 3
Place Player Score Round 1 Round 2 Round 3
1 Brian Harman -12 67 70 67
T2 Justin Thomas -11 73 69 63
T2 Brooks Koepka -11 67 70 68
T2 Tommy Fleetwood -11 67 70 68
5 Rickie Fowler -10 65 73 68
6 Si Woo Kim -9 69 70 68
T7 Patrick Reed -8 68 75 65
T7 Russell Henley -8 71 70 67
T7 Charley Hoffman -8 70 70 68
T10 Bill Haas -7 72 68 69
T10 Brendan Steele -7 71 69 69
T10 Brandt Snedeker -7 70 69 70
T10 Xander Schauffele -7 66 73 70
T14 Bernd Wiesberger -6 69 72 69
T14 Hideki Matsuyama -6 74 65 71
T14 J.B. Holmes -6 69 69 72
T17 Louis Oosthuizen -4 74 70 68
T17 Trey Mullinax -4 71 72 69
T17 Eddie Pepperell -4 72 71 69
T17 Sergio Garcia -4 70 71 71
T17 Chez Reavie -4 75 65 72
T17 Marc Leishman -4 68 72 72
T17 Cameron Champ (a) -4 70 69 73
T17 Jamie Lovemark -4 69 69 74
T17 Paul Casey -4 66 71 75
T26 Zach Johnson -3 71 74 68
T26 Jim Furyk -3 70 74 69
T26 Matt Fitzpatrick -3 70 73 70
T26 David Lingmerth -3 73 69 71
T30 Steve Stricker -2 73 72 69
T30 Kevin Chappell -2 74 70 70
T30 Michael Putnam -2 73 70 71
T30 Scottie Scheffler (a) -2 69 74 71
T30 Jack Maguire -2 70 73 71
T35 Matt Kuchar -1 74 71 70
T35 Branden Grace -1 72 72 71
T35 Martin Laird -1 72 71 72
T35 Whee Kim -1 73 70 72
T35 Jonathan Randolph -1 71 71 73
T35 Andrew Johnston -1 69 73 73
T35 Satoshi Kodaira -1 73 69 73
T35 Harris English -1 71 69 75
T43 Webb Simpson E 74 71 71
T43 Rafa Cabrera Bello E 72 73 71
T43 Brandon Stone E 70 74 72
T43 Martin Kaymer E 72 69 75
T47 Ryan Brehm 1 71 74 72
T47 Kevin Na 1 68 76 73
T47 Thomas Aiken 1 71 71 75
T47 Adam Hadwin 1 68 74 75
T51 Gary Woodland 2 72 73 73
T51 Jordan Niebrugge 2 73 72 73
T51 Shane Lowry 2 71 74 73
T51 Stephan Jaeger 2 71 73 74
T51 Yusaku Miyazato 2 72 70 76
T56 Jason Kokrak 3 75 70 74
T56 Daniel Summerhays 3 73 72 74
T56 Lee Westwood 3 69 75 75
T59 Keegan Bradley 4 72 73 75
T59 Jordan Spieth 4 73 71 76
T59 Kevin Kisner 4 74 70 76
T59 Stewart Cink 4 74 70 76
T59 William McGirt 4 70 71 79
T64 Talor Gooch 5 74 71 76
T64 Ernie Els 5 70 72 79
T66 Tyler Light 7 73 72 78
T66 Kevin Dougherty 7 71 72 80
68 Haotong Li 10 74 70 82

In This Stream

U.S. Open 2017: Leaderboard, live coverage, scores and more from Sunday’s final round

View all 20 stories

Next Up In Golf