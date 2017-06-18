There’s nothing better than major championship Sunday. It’s a cool, damp, and windy day already for the final round at Erin Hills, where Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas will look to chase down leader Brian Harman in Wisconsin.

Sunday at the U.S. Open. It’s the toughest day perhaps in all of golf — and perhaps it’s finally about to live up to the reputation it’s built over the last century or more. Wild winds are the story of the morning at Erin Hills, and scores are expected to balloon on Sunday. That’s a change from the past few days, especially Saturday, which saw Justin Thomas break Johnny Miller’s long-held U.S. Open single-round scoring record. He’ll start the day in the final pairing, where he’s set to tee off at 3:54 ET alongside Brian Harman, who leads the championship by one shot. With a number of big names absent, Rickie Fowler will be the headliner for most casual fans. He’ll start the day 2 off the lead at around 3:30 eastern.

We’ll have full coverage here throughout the day.