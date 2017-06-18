Jason Dufner, he of the stone face and dispassionate on-course comportment, let the world know on Sunday morning just how ticked off he was that Justin Thomas’ mark-setting 9-under 63 in Saturday's third round of the U.S. Open received so little respect from the former record holder, among others.

My boy @JustinThomas34 shoots a 63 at us open, and all I see and hear is comparisons to another 63 that happened 44years ago. #exhausting — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) June 18, 2017

Johnny Miller, who wastes no opportunity to remind the world he fired a 63 in the 1973 national championship at Oakmont, was less than gracious in acknowledging Thomas’ feat. The opinionated NBC golf analyst damned JT’s otherworldly accomplishment with faint praise when he told GolfChannel.com’s Ryan Lavner that 63 was “a heck of a score” — wait for it — “even if it was the Milwaukee Open.”

Miller, who posted his 63 in the final round of the ’73 Open on a par-71 course, was unimpressed that Thomas achieved his (a U.S. Open scoring record relative to par) on a par-72 track that offered players wide fairways and soft conditions.

Dufner, who missed the cut but was clearly paying close attention to the goings-on at Erin Hills, was just warming up early on Open Sunday.

The challenge today for the leaders will be dealing with the enormity of winning the US Open. The course presents no "fear" for them. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) June 18, 2017

And usga will push the narrative they are with low scores etc.but in reality they can't stand to watch guys club twirl 3woods to 5ft. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) June 18, 2017

Even if the wind picks up,some of the guys will be able to handle the course very well today. — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) June 18, 2017

And whoever wins today deserves it.I don't wanna hear that it's "not a us open"narrative bc of the scores.the players just showed up to play — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) June 18, 2017

Should be fairly exciting golf today, lots of names close to the lead.. anybody within 5 or 6 of the lead score can win.. #wegotaction — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) June 18, 2017

And if you like "old fashion" US Open's we have 3 historically great venues coming up for that. #getoffmylawn — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) June 18, 2017

But we’ll let Thomas have the last word.

“I wish he [Miller] was calling it just to hear what he would have said,” Thomas said following Saturday’s stellar play. “It’s a tremendous honor to tie him.”

And that’s how you do that, Johnny.