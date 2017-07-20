The 146th Open Championship begins at Royal Birkdale in Northwest England.
Jul 17, 2017, 10:34am EDT
July 15, 2019
Why The Open is the best major in golf
There’s nothing in golf like The Open. Here’s why the 148th edition will be special and worth watching again.
July 20, 2017
Americans lead after Day 1 at Royal Birkdale
Three Americans sit atop the Open Championship leaderboard at 5-under 65 after play Thursday.
July 20, 2017
Jon Rahm escapes another penalty at The Open
Initially the Spaniard appeared to draw a 2-stroke penalty, but it was not enforced after further review
July 20, 2017
British Open leaderboard: Rory McIlroy battles back from poor start
Rory bogeyed five of his first six holes but recorded four birdies on the back nine to stay in contention.
July 20, 2017
Jordan Spieth puts on a clinic en route to lead at Royal Birkdale
Spieth shot a 5-under 65 in the first round.
July 20, 2017
Jason Day rocks joggers that LPGA Tour players are now forbidden to wear
Day’s joggers cause a stir at Royal Birkdale.
July 20, 2017
Jordan Spieth takes an early lead at The Open
We've got some familiar names and one unknown at the top of the early leaderboard Thursday.
July 20, 2017
Justin Thomas' throwback outfit includes tie and button-down shirt
We're playing golf in church clothes again.
July 20, 2017
Open leaderboard: Royal Birkdale punishing to start 1st round
The first round is underway at Royal Birkdale.
July 20, 2017
British Open live updates, leaderboard, and much more
A 156-man field is vying for the Claret Jug.
July 20, 2017
British Open 2017 live stream: How to watch Thursday's round online
Dustin Johnson is the favorite, but recent history suggests someone else will get their first major victory.
July 20, 2017
British Open TV schedule 2017: Coverage of Thursday's first round at Royal Birkdale
One of the game’s most punishing courses welcomes back Europe’s most prestigious tournament.
July 20, 2017
British Open tee sheet for Thursday
It’s an early morning at Royal Birkdale.
July 19, 2017
A viewing guide for the 2017 Open
Will another first-time major winner raise the Claret Jug?
July 19, 2017
5 things to know about Royal Birkdale, England's best links course
Royal Birkdale is one of the best venues in The Open rota. Here are five things about the historic links to get you informed before the 2017 Open tees off.
July 19, 2017
Rory McIlroy comes to The Open just trying to avoid another missed cut
McIlroy, at 20-1 to win the British Open, jokes that it’s a ‘good time to back me.’
July 19, 2017
Johnson, Spieth highlight British Open odds this week
Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are co-favorites at the sportsbooks this week in a wide-open field going into the British Open.
July 19, 2017
Picks and predictions for the 146th Open Championship
The Open is always the toughest major to predict and this year, we don't even really have a set of favorites. Nevertheless, we discuss some of the bigger topics and make some picks for Royal Birkdale.
July 18, 2017
Mickelson opts for 'Phrankenwood' instead of driver at The Open
Phil has not won since the 2013 Open, where he banished the big stick in favor of the "Phrankenwood." He'll try that again in 2017 at Royal Birkdale.
July 17, 2017
How The Open builds the most international field in major golf
The Open is the most international major championship in golf, with qualifying opportunities on all six inhabited continents and 40 different methods of exemption.