 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

  • Stream
146th Open Championship - Round One

The Open 2017: Leaderboard, live updates, scores from Thursday's round at Royal Birkdale

The third major of the golf season is underway.

Contributors: SBNation.com Staff
/ new

The 146th Open Championship begins at Royal Birkdale in Northwest England.

20 Total Updates Since
Jul 17, 2017, 10:34am EDT