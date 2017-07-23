Jordan Spieth is out in front at Royal Birkdale, where the 146th Open comes to a close on Sunday afternoon on the northwest coast of England.
Jul 22, 2017, 11:01am EDT
July 15, 2019
Why The Open is the best major in golf
There’s nothing in golf like The Open. Here’s why the 148th edition will be special and worth watching again.
July 24, 2017
Spieth's wild Open win prompts comparisons to all-time greats
With one of the greatest-ever closes to a major championship, Jordan Spieth captures the third leg of a career slam faster than Tiger Woods.
July 23, 2017
Jordan Spieth is already chugging beverages out of his new Claret Jug
The new British Open winner and champion golfer of the year has a full year to enjoy his trophy and he's making use of it quickly.
July 23, 2017
Jordan Spieth receives the Claret Jug after wild finish to win the British Open
The most prestigious trophy in golf is now Jordan Spieth's as the "champion golfer of the year."
July 23, 2017
Jordan Spieth blows lead, charges back for wild wire-to-wire win
Jordan Spieth put on a show for the ages down the stretch of Sunday’s British Open finale.
July 23, 2017
Jordan Spieth wins the British Open at Royal Birkdale
An incredible finish at Royal Birkdale puts Spieth in the company of Jack Nicklaus.
July 23, 2017
2017 British Open payout: Jordan Spieth wins $1.845 million of more than $10 million purse
He gets a lot more than the Claret Jug.
July 23, 2017
Jordan Spieth plays shot from British Open driving range after wild drive
This 30-minute mess will go down in Open history as one of the most bizarre bogeys.
July 23, 2017
2017 British Open leaderboard: Jordan Spieth falls into tie with Matt Kuchar at Birkdale
Jordan Spieth made four bogeys on the front nine, included a missed bunny putt at the 9th, to drop into a tie with Matt Kuchar.
July 23, 2017
British Open purse 2017: Winner's payout is $1.845 million in prize money
The total purse is $10.25 million.
July 23, 2017
Jordan Spieth's Open lead cut to 1 after 'crap' break
We have a new game at The Open, where Matt Kuchar has trimmed a three-shot deficit to just one early in the final round.
July 23, 2017
4-hole aggregate playoff would decide The Open
The Open uses a playoff format unique from the other majors’.
July 23, 2017
British Open streaming for Sunday, plus a few thoughts
Jordan Spieth can win his third major.
July 23, 2017
The Open TV schedule for Sunday
The 146th Open comes to a finish.
July 23, 2017
Tee sheet for Sunday at The Open
Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar headline the day.
July 23, 2017
Final round Sunday weather could include rain at Royal Birkdale
Mostly quiet end to the 2017 Open Championship but rain and wind could make the course more challenging.
July 22, 2017
Jordan Spieth leads The Open after 54 holes
The 23-year-old is on the verge of his third major win.
July 22, 2017
Finally! Branden Grace breaks curse of 63 to set majors scoring record
After years and years of close calls and a whopping 31 rounds of 63, we finally have a 62 in one of the men's major championships.