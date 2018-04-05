The 2018 Masters start Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. Follow along here for updates, highlights, observations, and more throughout the opening round.
Mar 28, 2018, 8:00am EDT
April 6, 2018
2nd round highlights at the Masters
Below are highlights from Day 2 at Augusta National.
April 6, 2018
Jordan Spieth is leading the Masters. We shouldn’t have expected anything different.
Groundhog Day. Predictable, yet somehow unbelievable. The 24-year-old Texan’s now led as many rounds of The Masters as Tiger Woods. In just more than four total starts.
April 5, 2018
A Masters viewing guide for Thursday’s 1st round
Here’s how to follow along throughout the day.
April 5, 2018
How to watch the first major round of 2018 at the Masters
It’s a big day at Augusta National.
April 5, 2018
Tee times for Thursday at the Masters
Here’s who’s playing and when at Augusta National.
April 5, 2018
How to follow Tiger on Sunday at the Masters if you’re not at Augusta
This is going to be fun.
April 4, 2018
Tiger Woods returns to the Masters with a real chance to pull off the greatest major win ever
Woods is back from the depths and a real contender at Augusta. Love him or hate him, it’s a historic comeback and an opportunity we never thought we’d get again.
April 4, 2018
Some picks and predictions unlike any other for the 2018 Masters
The most anticipated Masters in decades is full of potential and could go in so many great directions. Let’s try to figure some of them out.
April 3, 2018
Every single player in the 2018 Masters field, ranked
Let’s go 1 through 87 and look at the entire field teeing it up at Augusta National the most anticipated Masters ever.
April 2, 2018
Dustin Johnson is golf’s top ranked player and he’s optimized for Augusta
The title of world No. 1 has belonged to DJ for more than a year now, but he’s still looking for ways to get better as the Masters looms.
April 1, 2018
The odds corroborate the 2018 Masters hype
Too many of the top ranked players are playing their best and the Masters has a traffic jam at the top.
March 29, 2018
The Tiger Woods Effect: Masters ticket prices soar in anticipation of superstar’s return to Augusta
Woods’ resurgence not only has the four-time Masters winner the favorite to earn a fifth green jacket next week, but his scheduled start at Augusta for the first time since 2015 has sent ticket prices surging.
March 28, 2018
The 2018 Masters would be made better if Augusta invited these players
The Masters is going to have its smallest field in 20 years. There’s room to invite a few more and keep it comfortable. Here are some suggestions.