The second round of the Masters happens Friday at Augusta National. This stream has a viewing guide and live updates throughout the day.
Filed under:
- Stream
Apr 5, 2018, 4:00pm EDT
-
April 6, 2018
2nd round highlights at the Masters
Below are highlights from Day 2 at Augusta National.
-
April 6, 2018
We’re getting 36 more holes of Tiger Woods at the Masters
It was another uneven day for Tiger, but he’ll play the weekend at Augusta National.
-
April 6, 2018
How to watch Tiger at the Masters on Friday
Woods is in a featured group. Then he’ll be on ESPN.
-
April 6, 2018
Jordan Spieth’s leading the Masters, and you probably can’t watch him Friday
The Masters are, literally, a hard thing to watch.
-
April 6, 2018
Jordan Spieth is leading the Masters. We shouldn’t have expected anything different.
Groundhog Day. Predictable, yet somehow unbelievable. The 24-year-old Texan’s now led as many rounds of The Masters as Tiger Woods. In just more than four total starts.
-
April 6, 2018
Tony Finau’s Masters dream is about much more than playing through a freak injury
Tony Finau said his opening round 68 was a "miracle" given the pain from a nasty injury that went viral during the par-3 contest. But just getting here was an improbable, inspiring story.
-
April 6, 2018
Friday’s Masters Round 2 TV schedule
ESPN’s coverage of the tournament from Augusta National continues on Friday.
-
April 6, 2018
Masters live stream 2018: How to watch Friday's round online
Here’s how to follow along throughout the day.
-
April 6, 2018
Friday’s tee times & pairings at Augusta
Jordan Spieth leads the field heading into Friday.
-
April 5, 2018
Tiger scrambled through the 1st round at the Masters. That’s good.
We know he’s "back," but a first round where he makes the best of a bad day is a very positive thing.