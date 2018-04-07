Follow SB Nation’s coverage of the Masters on Saturday, as an exciting third round unfolds at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
Apr 7, 2018, 7:45am EDT
April 8, 2018
2018 Masters final round highlights
Patrick Reed held off all challengers on Sunday at Augusta.
April 7, 2018
Patrick Reed stays in the Masters driver’s seat
The third round had a couple of outstanding performances.
April 7, 2018
Rory McIlroy’s on fire at a bonkers Saturday afternoon at The Masters
Think Tiger’s early morning round might lighten the afternoon? Nah. Moving day at Augusta is crazy as heck so far. Time to get set for your Hazeltine redux.
April 7, 2018
‘Dilly Dilly’ may not be ‘banned’ from the Masters, but you’re going to get in trouble if you shout it
We got a look at a memo distributed to Masters security with some of the usual phrases shouted at golf tournaments that you absolutely should not shout at Augusta.
April 7, 2018
Bubba Watson’s nightmare of playing golf in the rain is going to happen at the Masters
Bubba is no fan of mud golf and it’s wet at Augusta on Saturday, soooo … maybe say a little prayer for caddie Ted Scott.
April 7, 2018
Tiger Woods 2018 live stream: Masters tee time, TV schedule, grouping for Round 3
With an early tee time, Tiger will play much of his round outside the TV window but you can follow his entire 3rd round on Masters digital.
April 7, 2018
Ian Poulter says he’s not to blame for slow-play warnings at the Masters
Poulter, who’ll play the 3rd round with Tiger Woods, says ‘we’ were slow but declines to blame himself for incurring two warnings for his threesome’s sluggish pace of play.
April 7, 2018
Tiger Woods may not win but a great weekend looms at the Masters
Tiger has receded, but he’s got a tee time for the weekend chasing a loaded leaderboard at Augusta.
April 7, 2018
Saturday Masters tee times
Tee times for the third round of the 2018 Masters from the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
April 7, 2018
Saturday’s Masters schedule
Saturday’s schedule at the 2018 Masters.
April 7, 2018
How to watch Round 3 at the Masters
Television and streaming information for Saturday’s third round of the 2018 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.