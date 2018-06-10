Dustin Johnson wins in Memphis with a walk-off hole-out from 170 yards

Dustin Johnson did not need to hole out from the fairway to win the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis. In fact, he could have hit it in the water a twice and made a triple bogey and still won his 18th career PGA Tour event.

Instead, DJ just decided to hole-out for eagle and walk-off with a six-shot blowout as HE heads to the U.S. Open as a 10/1 favorite. From 171 yards out, DJ pulled a 9-iron (another reminder that he may not be human) and dropped it perfectly on the front of the green. The ball took one bounce and fell in the side of the cup.

That hole-out is like watching Steph Curry hit a 35-foot heave in the fourth quarter of a 30-point blowout after adding a league MVP to his 73-win team. It’s not absolutely necessary and wasn’t needed for the win, but it’s a laughable reminder of the talent and dominance on the way to another title.

In public, DJ is a monotone and unemotional player that isn’t going to get your synapses firing with his words. But watching him win a golf tournament, even a blowout at one of the Tour’s lower-level events, is never boring. His two victories this year featured the above hole-out, and also that 433-yard drive on a par-4 that came just a few inches from the hole at Kapalua. That was even called the greatest shot in the history of golf by one prominent commentator. Now he’s added this walk-off for his second W of the year.

In addition to the victory, DJ ripped back his No. 1 world ranking from Justin Thomas, who held it for just a few weeks following DJ’s year-long reign. So he’ll go to the season’s second major as the favorite and once again the No. 1 played in the world.