SOUTHAMPTON, New York — Tiger Woods had a bad Thursday at the U.S. Open. He shot an 8-over-par 78, tying him for 102nd place in a tournament where only the top 60 players and ties make the cut. As Woods’ misery was ongoing, a gallery of thousands passed on messages of all sorts. I walked 18 holes with him and his playing partners, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas. These are things people said to Woods, most of the time while yelling.

“Welcome to Shinnecock, Tiger!”

Said by some asshole on a corporate party deck to the left of the first green, just after Tiger putted out for a triple-bogey 7 there.

“The four horsemen are behind you, Tiger!”

No clue. Someone along the second hole felt strongly about it.

“BOWL STANFORD.”

Not sure, either, though Tiger is a Stanford man.

“A little more vinegar”

Hollered from a grandstand after a missed putt on the seventh green.

“Roll Tide, Tiger!”

Yelled just after Woods took his approach shot at the eighth hole. It was unclear if this was a generic Roll Tide or a targeted troll of Woods, because Thomas is a big Alabama guy.

“Good pee!”

After he took his tee shot at the 10th hole, Tiger had to urinate. So he found a portajohn around the corner from the teebox and went into it as two cops stood watch outside. This portable toilet was nestled right below a path for fans, who could look down from a railing. Tiger had no shortage of encouragement on his way out of the john. One of those cops then joked to me, “That’s why they call it Shinnecock Hills.” Flawless joke construction.

“That’s right where you wanna be!”

Hollered to Tiger after he came up short with his approach shot at the par-4 10th, leaving himself a long way from where he’d prefer to be. It was no matter.

“Hey, do something really cool. I’ve been waiting here all day, bro.”

A request from a guy in the first row of the bleachers next to the 12th tee.

“You don’t deserve to wear red on a Sunday!”

A harsh statement screamed at Woods as he stood near the 14th tee, following a double-bogey at the 13th. Maybe the guy was a Patrick Reed fan. (The 14th hole was brutal to Tiger, both in that he’d make a second-straight double-bogey and also face much verbal abuse).

“Do the same thing when you come this way. I’ll be waiting!”

Quick backstory: the 14th tee abuts the 18th green, and from one grandstand, fans can watch the action at both holes. As Tiger was leaving the tee at 14, Dean Burmester was holing out for eagle from 104 yards at the 18th. One guy wanted to see a sequel.

Advice from a fan to Tiger as he approached his ball in the tall fescue rough on a hillside on the 14th hole, with the ball above his feet and no plausible shot to the green.

“That was a good ball.”

The same fan to Woods after he hit an over-aggressive next shot that missed the fairway and green and almost rolled into a staging area.

“You’re weak, Tiger.”

“You’re the GOAT, Tiger.”

Contradictory statements screamed by two friends as Woods sized up a putt at the 14th.

“Jesus.”

Deadpanned by someone in the gallery after Tiger missed a putt to wrap another double.

“Tiger, my back’s hurting. Any advice for me, Tiger? They say you’re a doctor, right, Tiger?”

A 50-something-year-old dude whose accent made clear he was from New Jersey was filming Woods on his phone and kind of whispering into it. Tiger did not offer advice on his way to the 16th tee, robbing this guy of a potentially cool iPhone video.

“City living!”

Screamed out as Tiger followed through on a fairway drive at the 16th. Didn’t make immediate sense, because we were all in the Hamptons, and there are relatively few golf courses in major American cities. It’s a population density issue. Tiger’s also staying on a yacht docked in Sag Harbor, and he’s from Jupiter, Florida. Not urban.

“Dilly dilly!”

“Raise the colors!”

Both were blurted out just after Tiger connected with his drive on the 17th hole.

“Gimme a shotta Clear!”

Someone asking Tiger for Everclear (?) while he walked up to his ball just in front of the 18th green. Tiger did not give the guy alcohol, as best I could tell.

“IHOP shouldn’t change their name!”

The only thing to say when Tiger is chipping at the 18th hole.

“Get fucked, Tiger.”

Someone had money on our man in a U.S. Open pool.

“Baba booey”

“Mashed potatoes”

“Ti-gurr!” (phonetic emphasis on the gurr)

All repeated often while Tiger was in his follow-through, with the last coming on pretty much every shot.

“Nice shot, Dubs!”

“I still love you!”

“Come on, champ!”

“You’ll get ‘em back, baby.”

Generic encouragement among friends.

“Eldrick!”

Tiger’s given name.

“Eldridge!”

Something else.