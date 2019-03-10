An homage to Arnold Palmer’s famous ‘driver off the deck’ at Bay Hill

Is it odd for one of your favorite shots in PGA Tour history to come at the hands of a player trying to break 80 just minutes before he misses the cut on a Friday afternoon in March? That’s simplifying the circumstances, of course, but Arnold Palmer’s shot on the 18th hole of the 2004 Arnold Palmer Invitational is seared into memory. I did not get to watch Palmer play golf in his prime, so this what I’m stuck with mostly — highlights from that prime and moments from the end of his career. I’m glad I got the latter, at least, and each year the PGA Tour makes its annual stop at Bay Hill is an occasion to re-heat this highlight.

I’ve watched it a dozen times again this week. Here it is, followed by a few words about why I find it so captivating and will never turn down the chance to watch it one more time when it’s put in front of me. Let’s go to the archives: