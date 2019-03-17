 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2019 Masters odds to win: Tiger Woods back among favorites for Augusta National

The Masters is bearing down, so let’s start seriously looking at the odds for the field at Augusta National.

By Kyle Robbins and David Fucillo
The golf world’s attention is a short four-hour drive south from Augusta National for The Players Championship this weekend. But we’re just four weekends out from our first real major of the year.

The 2019 season has been one for the superstars so far, and we’re getting that again at The Players. In the first couple months of the year, we’ve already seen worldwide wins from Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar, and Justin Rose. Some on that list have major championships, others don’t. But it’s been a run of players with established resumes and at the top of the world rankings. Those names are not sneaking up on anyone at Augusta and you’re probably not getting great value.

The Players leaderboard has us set up for another “name” winner in what is the biggest event of the year to date. We have Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm, both in the top 15 in the world, in the final group. Rory McIlroy and Jason Day, two likely Hall of Famers, are playing in the penultimate group. It’s a loaded leaderboard that’s just going to, in all likelihood, throw another “trending” pick into the Masters favorites hat.

If you’re looking for a good value, you’ll be hard pressed to find it among one of the favorites. In golf, that value simply does not exist when you’re assessing a 100-man field that almost anyone can win.

As for the favorites, despite lacking a win, there’s been no one better to start 2019 than McIlroy. He’s consistently been in contention — with five top-six finishes in five starts to begin the year. He’ll start Sunday on the leaderboard along the First Coast this afternoon, and you can be sure he’ll leap over Dustin Johnson as the current favorite if he’s able to seal the deal at TPC Sawgrass. Recent history, of course, says that might be easier said than done for a McIlroy that’s struggled to close the deal late.

After Johnson, yes, it’s Tiger Woods sitting tied with McIlroy and Justin Rose for the second lowest odds to take home another Green Jacket. That might seem a little overblown considering his forgettable performance yesterday in Ponte Vedra, but it’s not super far-fetched. Big Cat’s played relatively well for the start of the 2019 season, turning in all top-20 finishes for the start of the year. There’s few places he’s more comfortable than Augusta, even if he has not won there in almost 14 years. The public money rushing in on Tiger will always make him one of the favorites. The sportsbooks simply can’t have that much exposure so Tiger’s odds from a bookmaker, compared with his actual chance to win compared to other stars, will always be a little lower than you think. He’s 12/1 now with about a month to play and probably just one more start (WGC Match Play) between The Players and The Masters.

Want a quick longshot pick based on recency? How about Ollie Schneiderjans? He’s still sitting at 500-1 after shooting up the leaderboard on moving day at The Players. There’s certainly a risk with Ollie not yet, uh, in the field. But he can still play his way in and a strong finish this week at The Players will certainly help that attempt to climb up the world rankings. At 500-1, you’re looking for longshot value in a guy that can get hot for one week and actually win.

Here are the full betting odds for the Masters field as it stands at the start of Sunday at The Players.

2019 Masters odds

Dustin JOHNSON 10/1
Tiger WOODS 12/1
Rory McILROY 12/1
Justin ROSE 12/1
Justin THOMAS 14/1
Jordan SPIETH 16/1
Brooks KOEPKA 16/1
Rickie FOWLER 16/1
Jon RAHM 18/1
Bryson DeCHAMBEAU 20/1
Jason DAY 25/1
Bubba WATSON 25/1
Tommy FLEETWOOD 25/1
Tony FINAU 25/1
Francesco MOLINARI 30/1
Hideki MATSUYAMA 30/1
Phil MICKELSON 30/1
Xander SCHAUFFELE 35/1
Patrick REED 40/1
Paul CASEY 40/1
Adam SCOTT 40/1
Matt KUCHAR 40/1
Marc LEISHMAN 40/1
Sergio GARCIA 50/1
Henrik STENSON 60/1
Patrick CANTLAY 60/1
Louis OOSTHUIZEN 60/1
Cameron SMITH 60/1
Gary WOODLAND 60/1
Brandt SNEDEKER 80/1
Webb SIMPSON 80/1
Thomas PIETERS 80/1
Branden GRACE 100/1
Ian POULTER 100/1
Zach JOHNSON 100/1
Charley HOFFMAN 100/1
Kevin KISNER 100/1
Charl SCHWARTZEL 100/1
Rafael CABRERA BELLO 100/1
Matthew FITZPATRICK 100/1
Charles HOWELL III 100/1
Alex NOREN 125/1
Haotong LI 125/1
Keegan BRADLEY 125/1
Si Woo KIM 125/1
Billy HORSCHEL 125/1
Danny WILLETT 125/1
J.B. HOLMES 125/1
Matt WALLACE 125/1
Cameron CHAMP 125/1
Keith MITCHELL 150/1
Adam HADWIN 150/1
Thorbjorn OLESEN 150/1
Tyrrell HATTON 150/1
Joaquin NIEMANN 150/1
Ryan MOORE 150/1
Aaron WISE 150/1
Emiliano GRILLO 150/1
Shane LOWRY 150/1
Byeong Hun AN 150/1
Lee WESTWOOD 150/1
Beau HOSSLER 200/1
Kevin NA 200/1
Martin KAYMER 200/1
Daniel BERGER 200/1
Kevin TWAY 250/1
Lucas BJERREGAARD 250/1
Kevin CHAPPELL 250/1
Russell HENLEY 250/1
Jimmy WALKER 250/1
Kyle STANLEY 250/1
Brian HARMAN 250/1
Jason DUFNER 250/1
Luke LIST 250/1
Kiradech APHIBARNRAT 250/1
Shubhankar SHARMA 250/1
Bill HAAS 250/1
Chez REAVIE 250/1
Pat PEREZ 250/1
Russell KNOX 300/1
Peter UIHLEIN 300/1
Eddie PEPPERELL 300/1
Sungjae IM 300/1
Stewart CINK 300/1
Fred COUPLES 300/1
Patton KIZZIRE 300/1
Vijay SINGH 300/1
Paul DUNNE 500/1
Julian SURI 500/1
Ollie SCHNIEDERJANS 500/1
Ryan FOX 500/1
Jamie LOVEMARK 500/1
Chesson HADLEY 500/1
Michael KIM 500/1
Brendan STEELE 500/1
Jim FURYK 500/1
Steve STRICKER 500/1
Satoshi KODAIRA 500/1
Scott PIERCY 500/1
Nick WATNEY 500/1
Andrew LANDRY 500/1
Andy SULLIVAN 500/1
Padraig HARRINGTON 500/1
Graeme McDOWELL 500/1
Dylan FRITTELLI 500/1
Brandon STONE 500/1
Jordan SMITH 500/1
Ross FISHER 500/1
Chris WOOD 500/1
Anirban LAHIRI 500/1
Jhonattan VEGAS 500/1
Justin HARDING 500/1
Bernhard LANGER 500/1
Angel CABRERA 500/1
Shugo IMAHIRA 500/1
Grayson MURRAY 500/1
Adam LONG 500/1
Yusaku MIYAZATO 1000/1
Seungsu HAN 1000/1
Trevor IMMELMAN 1000/1
Jovan REBULA 2000/1
Mike WEIR 2000/1
Jose Maria OLAZABAL 2000/1
Viktor HOVLAND 2000/1
Devon BLING 2000/1
Kevin O'CONNELL 2000/1
Takumi KANAYA 2000/1
Alvaro ORTIZ 2000/1
Sandy LYLE 5000/1
Larry MIZE 5000/1
Ian WOOSNAM 5000/1

