The golf world’s attention is a short four-hour drive south from Augusta National for The Players Championship this weekend. But we’re just four weekends out from our first real major of the year.
The 2019 season has been one for the superstars so far, and we’re getting that again at The Players. In the first couple months of the year, we’ve already seen worldwide wins from Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar, and Justin Rose. Some on that list have major championships, others don’t. But it’s been a run of players with established resumes and at the top of the world rankings. Those names are not sneaking up on anyone at Augusta and you’re probably not getting great value.
The Players leaderboard has us set up for another “name” winner in what is the biggest event of the year to date. We have Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm, both in the top 15 in the world, in the final group. Rory McIlroy and Jason Day, two likely Hall of Famers, are playing in the penultimate group. It’s a loaded leaderboard that’s just going to, in all likelihood, throw another “trending” pick into the Masters favorites hat.
If you’re looking for a good value, you’ll be hard pressed to find it among one of the favorites. In golf, that value simply does not exist when you’re assessing a 100-man field that almost anyone can win.
As for the favorites, despite lacking a win, there’s been no one better to start 2019 than McIlroy. He’s consistently been in contention — with five top-six finishes in five starts to begin the year. He’ll start Sunday on the leaderboard along the First Coast this afternoon, and you can be sure he’ll leap over Dustin Johnson as the current favorite if he’s able to seal the deal at TPC Sawgrass. Recent history, of course, says that might be easier said than done for a McIlroy that’s struggled to close the deal late.
After Johnson, yes, it’s Tiger Woods sitting tied with McIlroy and Justin Rose for the second lowest odds to take home another Green Jacket. That might seem a little overblown considering his forgettable performance yesterday in Ponte Vedra, but it’s not super far-fetched. Big Cat’s played relatively well for the start of the 2019 season, turning in all top-20 finishes for the start of the year. There’s few places he’s more comfortable than Augusta, even if he has not won there in almost 14 years. The public money rushing in on Tiger will always make him one of the favorites. The sportsbooks simply can’t have that much exposure so Tiger’s odds from a bookmaker, compared with his actual chance to win compared to other stars, will always be a little lower than you think. He’s 12/1 now with about a month to play and probably just one more start (WGC Match Play) between The Players and The Masters.
Want a quick longshot pick based on recency? How about Ollie Schneiderjans? He’s still sitting at 500-1 after shooting up the leaderboard on moving day at The Players. There’s certainly a risk with Ollie not yet, uh, in the field. But he can still play his way in and a strong finish this week at The Players will certainly help that attempt to climb up the world rankings. At 500-1, you’re looking for longshot value in a guy that can get hot for one week and actually win.
Here are the full betting odds for the Masters field as it stands at the start of Sunday at The Players.
2019 Masters odds
|Name
|Mar 11
|Name
|Mar 11
|Dustin JOHNSON
|10/1
|Tiger WOODS
|12/1
|Rory McILROY
|12/1
|Justin ROSE
|12/1
|Justin THOMAS
|14/1
|Jordan SPIETH
|16/1
|Brooks KOEPKA
|16/1
|Rickie FOWLER
|16/1
|Jon RAHM
|18/1
|Bryson DeCHAMBEAU
|20/1
|Jason DAY
|25/1
|Bubba WATSON
|25/1
|Tommy FLEETWOOD
|25/1
|Tony FINAU
|25/1
|Francesco MOLINARI
|30/1
|Hideki MATSUYAMA
|30/1
|Phil MICKELSON
|30/1
|Xander SCHAUFFELE
|35/1
|Patrick REED
|40/1
|Paul CASEY
|40/1
|Adam SCOTT
|40/1
|Matt KUCHAR
|40/1
|Marc LEISHMAN
|40/1
|Sergio GARCIA
|50/1
|Henrik STENSON
|60/1
|Patrick CANTLAY
|60/1
|Louis OOSTHUIZEN
|60/1
|Cameron SMITH
|60/1
|Gary WOODLAND
|60/1
|Brandt SNEDEKER
|80/1
|Webb SIMPSON
|80/1
|Thomas PIETERS
|80/1
|Branden GRACE
|100/1
|Ian POULTER
|100/1
|Zach JOHNSON
|100/1
|Charley HOFFMAN
|100/1
|Kevin KISNER
|100/1
|Charl SCHWARTZEL
|100/1
|Rafael CABRERA BELLO
|100/1
|Matthew FITZPATRICK
|100/1
|Charles HOWELL III
|100/1
|Alex NOREN
|125/1
|Haotong LI
|125/1
|Keegan BRADLEY
|125/1
|Si Woo KIM
|125/1
|Billy HORSCHEL
|125/1
|Danny WILLETT
|125/1
|J.B. HOLMES
|125/1
|Matt WALLACE
|125/1
|Cameron CHAMP
|125/1
|Keith MITCHELL
|150/1
|Adam HADWIN
|150/1
|Thorbjorn OLESEN
|150/1
|Tyrrell HATTON
|150/1
|Joaquin NIEMANN
|150/1
|Ryan MOORE
|150/1
|Aaron WISE
|150/1
|Emiliano GRILLO
|150/1
|Shane LOWRY
|150/1
|Byeong Hun AN
|150/1
|Lee WESTWOOD
|150/1
|Beau HOSSLER
|200/1
|Kevin NA
|200/1
|Martin KAYMER
|200/1
|Daniel BERGER
|200/1
|Kevin TWAY
|250/1
|Lucas BJERREGAARD
|250/1
|Kevin CHAPPELL
|250/1
|Russell HENLEY
|250/1
|Jimmy WALKER
|250/1
|Kyle STANLEY
|250/1
|Brian HARMAN
|250/1
|Jason DUFNER
|250/1
|Luke LIST
|250/1
|Kiradech APHIBARNRAT
|250/1
|Shubhankar SHARMA
|250/1
|Bill HAAS
|250/1
|Chez REAVIE
|250/1
|Pat PEREZ
|250/1
|Russell KNOX
|300/1
|Peter UIHLEIN
|300/1
|Eddie PEPPERELL
|300/1
|Sungjae IM
|300/1
|Stewart CINK
|300/1
|Fred COUPLES
|300/1
|Patton KIZZIRE
|300/1
|Vijay SINGH
|300/1
|Paul DUNNE
|500/1
|Julian SURI
|500/1
|Ollie SCHNIEDERJANS
|500/1
|Ryan FOX
|500/1
|Jamie LOVEMARK
|500/1
|Chesson HADLEY
|500/1
|Michael KIM
|500/1
|Brendan STEELE
|500/1
|Jim FURYK
|500/1
|Steve STRICKER
|500/1
|Satoshi KODAIRA
|500/1
|Scott PIERCY
|500/1
|Nick WATNEY
|500/1
|Andrew LANDRY
|500/1
|Andy SULLIVAN
|500/1
|Padraig HARRINGTON
|500/1
|Graeme McDOWELL
|500/1
|Dylan FRITTELLI
|500/1
|Brandon STONE
|500/1
|Jordan SMITH
|500/1
|Ross FISHER
|500/1
|Chris WOOD
|500/1
|Anirban LAHIRI
|500/1
|Jhonattan VEGAS
|500/1
|Justin HARDING
|500/1
|Bernhard LANGER
|500/1
|Angel CABRERA
|500/1
|Shugo IMAHIRA
|500/1
|Grayson MURRAY
|500/1
|Adam LONG
|500/1
|Yusaku MIYAZATO
|1000/1
|Seungsu HAN
|1000/1
|Trevor IMMELMAN
|1000/1
|Jovan REBULA
|2000/1
|Mike WEIR
|2000/1
|Jose Maria OLAZABAL
|2000/1
|Viktor HOVLAND
|2000/1
|Devon BLING
|2000/1
|Kevin O'CONNELL
|2000/1
|Takumi KANAYA
|2000/1
|Alvaro ORTIZ
|2000/1
|Sandy LYLE
|5000/1
|Larry MIZE
|5000/1
|Ian WOOSNAM
|5000/1