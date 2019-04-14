Masters 2019 purse: Winner’s payout is $2.07M of $11.5M in prize money

There’s more than just a green jacket waiting for the winner of The Masters on Sunday afternoon. Sure, the winner will etch his name in history, benefit from all kinds of additional exemptions, and so on — but there’s a massive pile of cash waiting in Butler Cabin, too.

Whether it’s Francesco Molinari or Tiger or someone else in the chase today, today’s winner will end up taking home just over $2 million from the event for the first time ever. Thanks to all the CBS & ESPN cash, as well as Augusta’s just forever-deep pockets, it’s the largest overall purse in history coming in at $11.5 million. An 18% cut of that, as is customary, comes out just north of the $1.98 million Patrick Reed earned last year.

Here’s some of the larger purses from last year and so far this year:

2019 Players — $2.25 million of $12.5 million purse

2018 U.S. Open — $2.16 million of $12 million purse

2018 Masters/PGA/Players — $1.98 million of $11 million purse

2018 British Open -- $1.89 million of $10.5 million purse

2019 WGCS — $1.745 million of $10.25 million purses

Here are your payout amounts for the 2019 Masters: