Justin Thomas nailed a hole-in-one at The Masters, and we almost saw them back-to-back

It was an exciting afternoon on the 16th at The Masters where we almost witnessed back-to-back hole-in-ones. Jon Rahm almost sunk an ace, then immediately after him came Justin Thomas, who did this:

Another ace!! JT finds the bottom of the cup on 16. pic.twitter.com/wEVNI2F0Hh — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) April 14, 2019

You can see how close Rahm’s shot was to the cup as Thomas’ rolls in. Heck of a day to watch the 16th green. Thomas’ ace was the 29th in the history of The Masters — and historically the 16th has been the hole to get it on.

In total 21-out-of-29 aces have come on the 16th. In recent years Charle Hoffman, Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen, Davis Love III, and Shane Lowry have all aced the hole — now Thomas is in the history books along side them.