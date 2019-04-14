The 9 stages of Tiger Woods winning The Masters

Tiger Woods winning The Masters was special. Impossibly, mind-numbingly special. The possibility of Woods putting on the green jacket for the first time since 2005 felt like the kind of sports moment that only happens in movies, but here we are.

Every single one of us went through stages this weekend as the possibility of Tiger winning waxed and waned. Twitter was launched in July of 2006, Tiger last won at Augusta in 2005. Nobody had tweeted through Tiger winning The Masters until now. The perfect emotional roller coaster ended with the greatest possible ending, and now we can look back on how it unfolded and all the feelings we had getting here.

Stage 1: Hubris.

People are asked if this is the year for Tiger ...

Hell nah — Its Trevor Bihhhh (@BihhhTrevor) April 11, 2019

Still...isn’t...the year. — Jordan Weyhrauch (@jroc2210) April 11, 2019

Nah — Jack McGinty (@jackmcginty8) April 11, 2019

Stage 2: Correlation.

A curious stat is used to imply possibility.

Tiger Woods shot a first-round 70.



He's shot a first-round 70 in 3 of his 4 Masters wins (1997, 2001, 2002) pic.twitter.com/1GWgStJsdp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 11, 2019

Stage 3: Hubris, second movement.

A lack of concrete evidence continues to sew doubt.

And 4 behind the two leaders ? — OhBaby1980 (@thechrislange) April 11, 2019

Not gonna happen.... — FRANK CASTLE (@FRANKCASTLE16) April 12, 2019

2002 was a long time ago, He isn't winning this tournament. — Tarek Chirri (@TarekChirri) April 12, 2019

That doesn’t mean a thing. He hasn’t been able to put 4 days together in an important tournament in years — RTPops (@RTPops) April 12, 2019

Stage 4: Near disaster.

An outside force threatens history.

Tiger almost got taken out by the security guard pic.twitter.com/wUpiuwLHln — ESPN (@espn) April 12, 2019

I believe this deserves a red card. pic.twitter.com/QT6mUEExmF — Chancellor Barton (@BartonChance) April 12, 2019

Stage 5: Possibility.

The realization that this might happen begins to dawn on the populace as Woods enters Sunday tied for the lead.

That just happened!! — Krissi Shea (@krissi_shea) April 13, 2019

Stage 6: Possibility, second movement.

A slim chance becomes greater as Tiger takes the solo lead on Sunday afternoon.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!! — 4-leaf (@the28isBACK) April 14, 2019

Jesus Jesus oh golly! — It's Harvey. MAN_ (@frenjensenden) April 14, 2019

Stage 7: Nerves.

Possibility passes a tipping point. Tiger is heading to the 18th and everyone is an emotional wreck.

Calm left like 20 minutes ago. We’re onto sweating and chaos right now. — Tiffany (@TLL45236) April 14, 2019

Impossible to stay calm right now! — Tammy Faber-Poynor (@TexasBuckeyeGal) April 14, 2019

Stage 8: Jubilation.

Tiger completes his feat, winning The Masters for the first time since 2005. Energy fluctuates between non-existent as overflowing.

I’m so thankful to be living during this time !!! — Bob Wilson (@bobbertvol) April 14, 2019

Overloaded on dad energy. I need to go mow the shit outta the lawn — Executive Producer Dick Wolf (@JasonKirkSBN) April 14, 2019

Stage 9: Smiling at the haters.