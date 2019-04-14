Nike’s Tiger Woods ad immediately following his Masters win is so darn perfect

Nike had a Tiger Woods commercial ready, even though it seemed impossible that he would return to Augusta in 2019 and win where he’s struggled since 2005. The ad honors a remarkable career, and they nailed it.

Whether 3-years old, or 43-years old — Tiger Woods has had a singular dream, to be the best of all time. When nobody thought he could win, he did. We are all witnesses to history and proof that you’re never too old to chase the same dreams you had as a kid.

This is all so wonderful. Kudos to Nike for having this ready to go — just in case. Thankfully we got to see it.