Major championships won by Tiger Woods

For the longest time it seemed like Tiger Woods would eventually pass Jack Nicklaus for most golf majors won. Then a long drought and a debilitating back injury put that quest heavily in doubt.

Now that Woods ended his 11-year majors drought by capturing the 2019 Masters, suddenly that goal of 18 grand slam wins doesn’t look so farfetched.

Woods has won 15 majors in his career, second only to Nicklaus. Here are the majors won by Tiger, and where he stands among the all-time leaders of each tournament.

Tiger wins: 5 (second-most)

1997

2001

2002

2005

2019

Most Masters wins: 6 (Jack Nicklaus)

Woods was the youngest Masters winner at age 21 in 1997, and his 18-under that year is tied for the tournament record, along with Jordan Spieth in 2015). Nicklaus’ final major win was the Masters in 1986, when he was 46 years old. Woods is 43.

Tiger wins: 3

2000 (Pebble Beach, CA)

2002 (Bethpage Black, New York)

2008 (Torrey Pines, San Diego)

Most U.S. Open wins: 4 (Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan, and Nicklaus)

The 2019 U.S. Open is at Pebble Beach, where Woods set a tourney record winning by 15 strokes in 2000.

Tiger wins: 3

2000 (St. Andrews)

2005 (St. Andrews)

2006 (Royal Liverpool)

Most British Open wins: 6 (Harry Vardon)

The Open in 2019 is at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, the first time hosting for the venue since 1951.

Tiger wins: 4

1999 (Medinah, Illinois)

2000 (Valhalla, Louisville)

2006 (Medinah, Illinois)

2007 (Southern Hills, Tulsa)

Most PGA Championship wins: 5 (Hagen, Nicklaus)

In addition to his four PGA wins, Woods has finished second three times (2002, 2009, 2018), including last year when he was two strokes behind winner Brooks Koepka.