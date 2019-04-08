 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2019 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy is the favorite at Augusta National

Tiger Woods’ odds to add a sixth green jacket are low, but not as low as Rory’s odds to complete the career slam.

By Brendan Porath
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The oddsmaker’s favorite to win the 2019 Masters is arguably the player with the most on the line. Rory McIlroy did not play in the final week before the Masters, but his odds dropped another tick to 7/1 and he will almost certainly be your favorite when the first tee shot is struck Thursday morning.

At the top of the week, McIlroy is the only player in single digits, with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson slotting behind him at 10/1. I spoke with Jeff Sherman, who sets the odds at the Las Vegas SuperBook and runs the popular GolfOdds site, and he said he was very comfortable with his position on both Rory and DJ last week. But still, we have some slight movement with Rory, who is once again playing for history. A win would complete the career slam, putting him in the select company of Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods as the only players in men’s golf history to win all four.

McIlroy is playing what is arguably the best golf of his career, ripping off a string of top five finishes to start the year before bagging his first victory of 2019 at The Players, which boasts the deepest field of the season. The run resulted in Rory jumping contemporaries such as Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and DJ since the opening odds last August.

Despite an underwhelming, and often ugly, start to 2019, Spieth has dropped from the favorite to just 16/1 to win his second green jacket. Much of that is respect for Spieth’s work at Augusta National, which advanced analytics gurus will tell you is the most predictable of the major championships. So we have a true clash of Spieth’s great course history here up against his current form. Given the history and the public favoritism, he’s only at 16/1 and, while he could absolutely win, that is notttt great value.

Tiger settles in at 14/1, which could be considered high for such a wildly popular player that always gets a ton of backing. It would be astronomical at Tiger’s peak, when he was often a 3/1 or even lower favorite to win major championships. But Sherman added that this is a different, deeper era and that’s why you can expect scant players falling into single digits, like this week with just Rory in that territory. We’re in the post-Tiger era and there are too many world-class talents to have favorites rated extremely low. At The Players, no one started the week in single digits.

We could see some more movement this week but as Sherman noted, it will be slight. He said about 40 percent of the total money on overall winner bets comes in the week of the Masters. But unless there’s some injury or some crazy sums, the odds stay solid without any significant shifts during the three practice days.

Via GolfOdds and the SuperBook, here are your odds at the start of Masters week, sorted next to each player’s opening odds last August upon the conclusion of last year’s final major championship:

2019 Masters Odds

Player Opening Odds 8/12/18 Current Odds
Player Opening Odds 8/12/18 Current Odds
Jordan SPIETH 10/1 16/1
Dustin JOHNSON 12/1 10/1
Tiger WOODS 12/1 14/1
Justin THOMAS 12/1 16/1
Rory McILROY 14/1 7/1
Brooks KOEPKA 14/1 25/1
Justin ROSE 16/1 12/1
Rickie FOWLER 16/1 16/1
Jon RAHM 16/1 16/1
Jason DAY 20/1 25/1
Bubba WATSON 25/1 25/1
Patrick REED 30/1 60/1
Tommy FLEETWOOD 30/1 20/1
Francesco MOLINARI 30/1 20/1
Paul CASEY 30/1 30/1
Hideki MATSUYAMA 30/1 35/1
Phil MICKELSON 40/1 40/1
Henrik STENSON 40/1 60/1
Tony FINAU 40/1 35/1
Adam SCOTT 40/1 40/1
Sergio GARCIA 50/1 60/1
Matt KUCHAR 50/1 40/1
Marc LEISHMAN 50/1 50/1
Alex NOREN 60/1 150/1
Xander SCHAUFFELE 60/1 40/1
Patrick CANTLAY 60/1 60/1
Bryson DeCHAMBEAU 60/1 25/1
Louis OOSTHUIZEN 60/1 40/1
Branden GRACE 80/1 100/1
Ian POULTER 80/1 100/1
Brandt SNEDEKER 80/1 100/1
Zach JOHNSON 80/1 125/1
Webb SIMPSON 80/1 100/1
Charley HOFFMAN 80/1 80/1
Cameron SMITH 80/1 80/1
Kevin KISNER 100/1 60/1
Tyrrell HATTON 100/1 150/1
Aaron WISE 100/1 250/1
Charl SCHWARTZEL 100/1 125/1
Gary WOODLAND 125/1 60/1
Rafael CABRERA BELLO 125/1 100/1
Emiliano GRILLO 125/1 250/1
Matthew FITZPATRICK 125/1 125/1
Shane LOWRY 125/1 250/1
Kevin NA 125/1 200/1
Martin KAYMER 150/1 250/1
Jimmy WALKER 150/1 250/1
Haotong LI 150/1 150/1
Kyle STANLEY 150/1 250/1
Keegan BRADLEY 150/1 100/1
Si Woo KIM 150/1 100/1
Billy HORSCHEL 150/1 150/1
Kiradech APHIBARNRAT 150/1 300/1
Thorbjorn OLESEN 150/1 250/1
Danny WILLETT 200/1 150/1
J.B. HOLMES 200/1 125/1
Michael KIM 200/1 1000/1
Eddie PEPPERELL 250/1 200/1
Stewart CINK 250/1 500/1
Charles HOWELL III 250/1 100/1
Satoshi KODAIRA 250/1 1000/1
Andrew LANDRY 250/1 1000/1
Fred COUPLES 300/1 300/1
Matt WALLACE 300/1 200/1
Justin HARDING 300/1 300/1
Patton KIZZIRE 300/1 500/1
Bernhard LANGER 500/1 500/1
Angel CABRERA 500/1 1000/1
Shugo IMAHIRA 500/1 1000/1
Vijay SINGH 500/1 1000/1
Jovan REBULA 1000/1 3000/1
Trevor IMMELMAN 1000/1 1000/1
Mike WEIR 2000/1 2000/1
Jose Maria OLAZABAL 2000/1 5000/1
Sandy LYLE 5000/1 5000/1
Larry MIZE 5000/1 5000/1
Ian WOOSNAM 5000/1 5000/1
Viktor HOVLAND 1000/1 2000/1
Devon BLING 2000/1 2000/1
Kevin O'CONNELL 1000/1 3000/1
Takumi KANAYA 2000/1 2000/1
Kevin TWAY 250/1 500/1
Lucas BJERREGAARD 200/1 250/1
Alvaro ORTIZ 2000/1 3000/1
Adam LONG 500/1 500/1
Keith MITCHELL 250/1 150/1
Corey CONNERS 250/1 250/1

Next Up In Golf

This Article has a component height of 9. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...