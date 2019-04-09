Pat Reed’s Champions Dinner menu is basic. But at least there are options.

The chicken nuggets will stay in the freezer on Tuesday night at the Masters Champions Dinner. Instead Patrick Reed, perhaps with some assistance from the family, is going for a basic American menu at golf’s most famous dinner.

He’s also providing options for the assembled green jacket winners in the Augusta National clubhouse. Reed said at the start of the year he just wanted to make sure everyone in the room was happy. That kind of crowd-pleasing is a change of tone for one of golf’s loners and prickly personalities. Tuesday, however, is supposed to be about collegiality, even if everyone is more sober than they used to be.

“It’s different now,” said 1979 Masters winner Fuzzy Zoeller this week on Golf Channel. “Back then, the [champions] would show up at two in the afternoon and by the time dinner rolled around they were shot. And when I say shot, I mean shot. Eyes like this …”

Even if one of those old timers drinks too much, Reed will offer plenty for a base layer to avoid the precarious empty-stomach drunkeness that could sabotage a dinner. Two salad options to begin followed by a bone-in ribeye and an assortment of vegetables. If red meat is not your thing, there will be trout available upon request. So that’s what 83-year-old Gary Player will be eating between pushup reps and screaming at the rest of the champions for not eating their best.

It’s not a very exciting menu compared to some of the unique dishes we get from international winners. But what did you expect? I thought we were going for frozen fries and nuggets when Reed won last year.

The options here are the thing, and for that, Reed should be commended. There are multiple salads, entrees, sides, and desserts. If you’re Jordan Spieth, however, you may want to have someone else sample everything on your plate first.