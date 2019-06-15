It’s the weekend at a west coast U.S. Open. TIME FOR NIGHT GOLF.

If you’re a devoted fan of watching golf on TV, there are few things better than a west coast U.S. Open. On normal PGA Tour weeks — or really just any other event of the year, truly following all 18 holes for the leaders involves surrendering an entire weekend afternoon. That’s a bargain many are willing to make for big events, trading an April Sunday afternoon for a Tiger Woods Masters win is an easy transaction. Explaining to your significant other why you need to sit inside all day on a July Saturday afternoon to watch Ryan Moore stretch his lead to five at the John Deere Classic? (From experience, it’s a bit harder.)

But this weekend, you don’t need to do that! No more weird excuses to cancel plans because you’re spending your entire Saturday watching Spencer Levin at the Sanderson Farms Championship cleaning the house. No more calls from concerned family members! When Justin Rose hits the final shot off the first tee Saturday, it’ll be somewhere around 5:45pm if you’re reading this from the Eastern time zone. By the time the leaders turn to the back nine, you’ll be able to post up at a bar, your couch and follow your normal patterns of sports consumption you use for NBA games, nighttime college football, whatever. Golf, during primetime! For a sport filled with people that would really, really like you to Please Like Our Sport, this is the moment we prepare for years in advance.

Prime time US Open golf is the best golf and possibly the best sporting event on television that we ever get. Cherish this. — Bachelorette Tweeter Hunter L. Johnson (@HunterLJohnson) June 15, 2019

Even regular west coast events aren’t able to give us this, because of the shorter winter days and TV partners desire to not give up valuable Sunday night primetime hours to, say, the Genesis Open. But as of late, both the USGA and Fox are leaning into timezones and extended summer daylight hours to maximize viewership — big time. Fox is providing a ridiculous 10-hour coverage window, starting at Noon ET and finally going off the air at 10pm.

Man this sucks with no prime time sports on TV now that hockey and basketball are OH MY GOD GOLF IS ON — Ben Swain (@TheBenSwain) June 15, 2019

With that here are the definitive rankings for the best times to consume professional golf on television. We’ll take no questions at this time.

Sunday Primetime golf Early morning golf (Euro Tour hive, get loud please.) Weekday late-evening finish (The NCAAs rule.) Saturday Primetime golf. Afternoon golf, back nine Afternoon golf, front nine A danged root canal infection One of those weird 1pm finishes where tee times are moved up because of weather and then CBS refuses to show the broadcast live.

Oh, yeah, and here are some tee times — EASTERN — for Saturday.

10:36 a.m. -- Justin Walters

10:47 a.m. -- Rhys Enoch, Patrick Reed

10:58 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton

11:09 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Martin Kaymer

11:20 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Nick Taylor

11:31 a.m. -- Adri Arnaus, Tom Hoge

11:42 a.m. -- Clement Sordet, Erik Van Rooyen

11:53 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Alex Prugh

12:04 p.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Patrick Cantlay

12:15 p.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Rafa Cabrera Bello

12:26 p.m. -- Michael Thorbjornsen, Chip McDaniel

12:37 p.m. -- Brian Stuard, Marcus Kinhult

12:48 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Andy Pope

12:59 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Jason Day

1:10 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau

1:21 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Marc Leishman

1:32 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Billy Hurley III

1:43 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Rory Sabbatini

1:54 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Hideki Matsuyama

2:05 p.m. -- Danny Willett, Luke Donald

2:16 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Chandler Eaton

2:27 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Ben An

2:38 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson

2:49 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Charles Howell III

3 p.m. -- Charlie Danielson, Phil Mickelson

3:11 p.m. -- Haotong Li, Jason Dufner

3:22 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Nate Lashley

3:33 p.m. -- Harris English, Brandon Wu

3:44 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Carlos Ortiz

3:55 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:06 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Jim Furyk

4:17 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Sergio Garcia

4:28 p.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Zach Johnson

4:39 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Scott Piercy

4:50 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson

5:01 p.m. -- Matt Wallace, Brooks Koepka

5:12 p.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar

5:23 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Chez Reavie

5:34 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Louis Oosthuizen

5:45 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Gary Woodland