Charlie Woods, Tiger’s 11-year-old son, is already awesome at golf

Tiger Woods’ 11-year-old son Charlie became a national phenomenon while competing alongside his dad at the PNC Championship, a father/son scramble at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. The Woodses are four shots off the lead after shooting a 62 in the first round of the 36-hole event, but it sure feels like no one is having more fun than them this weekend.

PNC Championship is limited to players who have won a major or The Players Championship. The sons can range from junior players like Charlie Woods to adults. Matt Kuchar and his 13-year-old son Cameron lead after one round against a field that also includes Vijay Singh, Greg Norman, Tom Lehman, David Duval and their sons.

Charlie Woods showed off a beautiful swing and copied his father’s mannerisms to a tee during his debut round at the PNC Championship. This is one of the feel-good sports stories of the year, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Charlie Woods eagled a hole by himself

Charlie Woods eagled the third hole, a par five, using only his own shots. Woods, playing from tees that were considerably closer than the adults, drove the ball into fairway, then blasted a five-wood from 175 yards out onto the green inches away from the hole. He drained the putt to complete the eagle.

Father and son teaming up.



Tiger and Charlie Woods make eagle



(via @PGATOUR) pic.twitter.com/qFBLzIG1JN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2020

Charlie Woods’ swing looks pure

How does an 11-year-old’s swing look this good?

11 years old.



Plenty of power. pic.twitter.com/2Uho7v6uYR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020

Per ESPN, Charlie was routinely hitting 200-yard tee shots, hitting his three wood in the 180-yard range, and hitting a pitching wedge from 100 yards.

Look at this approach shot!

Give me 500 tries to put it this close and I still probably couldn’t do it.

Charlie Woods continues to impress. pic.twitter.com/cZ0iT8LWUn — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020

Charlie Woods already has his dad’s fist pump and other mannerisms

The club twirl!

The first pump!

Pure.



A different angle of Charlie's approach on 3. pic.twitter.com/ArowcbF6QL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020

He’s skilled with the putter, too

Drained it:

Charlie Woods is walking in putts. pic.twitter.com/7IAiYwnReV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020

Charlie Woods already knows how to talk trash

From ESPN:

During the pro-am prior to the tournament, Charlie had hit a tee shot well to the right on the 13th hole. Mike Thomas, father of Justin, was in the group ahead and left him a not near his ball that read: “Draw Hole.’’ Charlie kept it. And when Mike Thomas’ ball landed in a bunker on that same hole, Charlie pulled out the note and putt it near Thomas’ ball.

Next level trash talking.



Charlie Woods left JT a little note on 13. pic.twitter.com/SdkaFs5BDH — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 19, 2020

Charlie Woods has won two junior tournaments already

Woods won a nine-hole U.S. Kids event by five shots after shooting a three-under-par 33, per Golf Digest. Two weeks later, he won the PGA South Florida Section tournament by three shots in the 9-to-11 year old division.

Tigers Woods began to play with Charlie more during the pandemic

Tiger and Charlie began playing often during the pandemic at The Medalist, which is considered Tiger’s home course. Here’s what Tiger said after the opening round at the PNC Championship, per ESPN:

“I’ve seen this,” Woods said. “A lot of the shots he’s hit. I’ve seen it this entire year, this entire pandemic. He hit these shots. The few events he’s played in, he’s hit a lot of these shots. But this is a totally different deal.”

Charlie Woods’ mother is Elin Nordegren

Charlie is the youngest of two kids between Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren. He also has a 13-year-old sister Sam.

Charlie Woods’ birthday is February 8, 2009

Here’s a photoshoot of Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren with their two children shortly after Charlie was born, via the San Diego Union Tribune.

LeBron James was impressed by Charlie Woods

This is so !!!!!!!!! Love to see it https://t.co/urLt26CO76 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 19, 2020

What a cool story. Charlie Woods is only 11 years old, but he already gave us one of the most fun sports moments of the year.