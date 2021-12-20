Charlie Woods is a spitting image of his father on the golf course

Charlie Woods captured the hearts of sports fans everywhere when he played his first competitive televised tournament last year as an 11-year-old alongside his famous father. Tiger Woods and his youngest child were back at the PNC Championship — an event that pairs Major winners with their family members — again this past weekend, and the similarities between the two continue to be astounding.

The last year has been traumatic for the Woods family. Tiger was involved in a scary one-car crash in Los Angeles that had doctors wondering if they would have to amputate his right leg. While Woods kept his leg, he was essentially bed-ridden for nearly four months before starting a long and difficult rehab. Woods’ appearance alongside his son this year was his first public round since the accident.

While Tiger grimaced just walking the course, Charlie again stole the show.

The Woods boys finished out the 36-hole scramble in second place after an electric Sunday that saw them shoot a 15-under 57. Both wearing their signature Sunday red, Tiger and Charlie made 11 straight birdies at one point. Only John Daly and his son — a freshman golfer at Arkansas — were better in the event, and only by a single stroke.

Charlie played from tees that made the course about 1,000 yards shorter than the one his father was playing, but it was still incredible to watch him carry Team Woods with pinpoint approach shots and impressive accuracy on the greens. More than anything, it was jarring to see just how similar Charlie’s mannerisms are to his father’s.

Charlie Woods twirls his club like his father

This is uncanny.

Learned it from his dad.



Charlie's club twirl is here to stay.pic.twitter.com/h4Z0MaXjeW — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) December 19, 2021

Charlie Woods stands like his father

Here’s Tiger and Charlie on the green during the opening round on Saturday. Do you think the younger Woods has spent some time watching his father on the course?

Unfortunately, Tiger is still limping a bit as he recovers from his car accident. But seeing the two walk down the course together was undeniably cool.

Charlie Woods has his father’s laser focus

Charlie Woods hasn’t smiled in like an hour. Just hit a butter cut 4 iron to 4 feet and holed it from the back tees. Did not acknowledge any of the people yelling his name as he walked to the next tee. Tunnel vision. Apple, meet tree. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) December 19, 2021

Charlie Woods hit the best par-3 tee shot of the day on No. 17

Everyone was hitting off the same tees on hole No. 17, which was a par-3 from 169 yards. Charlie Woods put it closer to the pin than anyone over the two-day event, hitting a five-iron four-feet from the hole.

Watching in awe.



11 birdies in a row for Team Woods. pic.twitter.com/iIP9S4UDOZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2021

Charlie Woods can go pin-hunting from the fairway

This is a remarkable shot.

A tough pin to attack.



A fearless shot by Charlie Woods. pic.twitter.com/HGpKWEihQr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2021

Charlie Woods can putt, too

I wish I could putt like this.

Charlie delivers again.



NINE birdies in a row for Team Woods. pic.twitter.com/VI0XWI4lgX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2021

Tiger watched this video of his similarities with Charlie, and even he couldn’t believe it

These two are twins right down to the allergies.

77 million views.



Make it 77 million and one. @TigerWoods watches : . pic.twitter.com/pfBYcx374d — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 14, 2021

Tiger and Charlie Woods highlights from 2021 PNC Championship

Here’s the full highlights from Team Woods on Sunday. This is so much fun to watch.

Not a bad looking scorecard for Team Woods at the end of the event.

Most impressive of all? Young Charlie just doesn’t seem to crack under the pressure of the bright lights. We can’t wait to see what he does next.