Tiger Woods injured in serious car accident

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) announced on Tuesday afternoon that golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a car accident early Tuesday morning in Rolling Hills Estates.

Woods’ accident is still being investigated by the LASD; however, the announcement included the detail that the 45-year-old was involved in a “roll-over traffic collision,” and had to be removed from the vehicle using the “jaws of life.” These are hydraulic rescue tools deployed by fire departments to free people from vehicles that are too damaged to be able to removed through doors and windows, or in the event they are trapped.

A look at the car Tiger Woods was in. https://t.co/biSQfMW0sK pic.twitter.com/WubFojEGfi — Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) February 23, 2021

Helicopter footage of the accident shows an SUV, overturned off the side of the road, suffering significant damage to its front end. When reached for comment by Golf Digest, Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg offered a brief update on his client, asking for privacy at this time.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Woods had hosted the Genesis Invitational golf tournament this past weekend, which took place in nearby Pacific Palisades. The golfer recently underwent back surgery, and had been talking about his hopes to returning to Augusta for The Masters in 2021.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Woods was conscious and stable at the scene when the Fire department arrived, but he was unable to get up under his own power.

He sustained a shattered ankle and two leg fractures from the accident.

On Tuesday evening Tiger Woods released a statement, updating everyone on his condition and thanking those who sent well wishes: