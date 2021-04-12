Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters and then draped the prized green jacket on an airport chair

The simply beauty of the greatest prize in golf being a green jacket is one of the greatest traditions in sports, but Hideki Matsuyama proved early on Monday morning that winning The Masters makes for some problems too.

A Twitter user spotted Matsuyama waiting to board a flight to Chicago at Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta, draping his prized jacked over the chain next to him — not really knowing what else to do with it. I don’t blame the golfer here, as the green jacket is a fundamentally awkward item to give. You can’t really stuff it in a bad like a trophy, and it needs its own garment bag to really keep it clean. Honestly, I’m a little stunned Augusta doesn’t just give a garment bag with the jacket.

It’s not like you should pack one for the trip “just in case.” That would be silly, and presumptuous. So unless you’re a coat wearer on the regular, there’s really no need to have the bag with you.

So, for one magic day, the golfer who won the most sought after prize in his sport had to leave it hanging off an airport chair where countless thousands of butts have been parked during its lifetime.