World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler claims first major with Masters win

Scottie Scheffler’s road to the 2022 Masters has been a strong one, with three Tour wins over the past two months of the 2021-2022 PGA season. Scheffler claimed victories at the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play to close out March. The strong run had the 25-year-old from Texas favored by many heading into Augusta. Only Jon Rahm had better odds at DraftKings Sportsbook coming into Masters week.

Scheffler impressed often during the tournament but it wasn’t always pretty. The biggest tournament of the year featured course conditions and elements that presented numerous challenges to the field. He put together a solid first round, a strong second round, and a steady, consistent weekend to win his first green jacket.

Here’s a look back at Scheffler’s road to victory at Augusta National.

Round 1: 69

Scheffler secured four birdies in the first round on Holes 8, 9, 12, and 17. His bogey on 18 placed him in a tie for third at the end of the first day. He would have moved closed but his putt on the eighth hole came just inches away from an eagle as the field chased then leader Sungjae Im. It was then when it was safe to assume there were things still left to come from Scheffler.

Round 2: 67

Day 2 proved to be the difference-maker for Scheffler. He shot a 5-under 67 on his way to a five-stroke lead at the end of the second round. He had two bogeys in two of the first three holes of the day, but that didn’t phase Scheffler as he would birdie holes 7, 8, 12, 13, 15, 16. His lead of five shots after the second round tied the record for the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history.

Round 3: 71

Scheffler’s third day on the course presented many challenges for the young Texan. He opened strong with four birdies on the front nine, but struggled with consistency on the back nine. He had four bogeys, but managed a pair of birdies to finish one under at the end of Saturday. His 9-under through 54 holes gave him a three-stroke lead heading into the final round at Augusta National.

Round 4: 71

The final day of the 86th Masters Tournaments was filled with drama. Heading into the day, Cameron Smith was down just three shots to Scheffler but fell behind quickly during the back nine with a double bogey on 12, adding to bogeys on holes 3, 4, 10, and 14. Rory McIlroy made a push on Sunday, shooting 8-under 64 during the final round which included five birdies and an eagle finishing with a 7-under par total for the tournament. But Scheffler’s 1-under was just enough to earn him his first green jacket, despite his double bogey on 18 that even he couldn’t believe as he had the tournament already in the bag.

This was Scheffler’s first major victory, with more surely to come in his young career.