The list of competitors in the LIV Golf pro-am is certainly a list of humans

If you’re interested in a list of human names participating in a LIV Golf pro-am, rest assured there is a list of names.

(via Hailey Ostrom on IG) pic.twitter.com/YIeQiPX49J — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) July 28, 2022

It’s a veritable “who’s who” of amateur golfers, literally, because I had to Google about 9/10ths of them. You’ve got Charles Barkley teaming up with Geoffrey Zakarian, best known as a judge on Chopped. Brian Urlacher, pairing with a CEO of an oil tool company. There are a whole bunch of venture capitalists — and obviously we’d be remiss without mentioning the biggest name on this list: Hooters SVP of marketing Bruce Skala. If you wanted to further your influence with like-minded individuals who don’t really care about where the money comes from, as long as there’s money — this is your place.

Congratulations to everyone who made the cut for having the bravery to pocket a roll of cash so they can participate in Saudi sportswashing to curry favor with crown prince Mohammad bin Salman. You’re the real heroes.