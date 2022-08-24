Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are launching a golf league that looks like ‘Mario Golf’

Two of the PGA Tour’s biggest names are hitting back with a new league that takes aim right at LIV Golf. On Wednesday Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy announced “TGL,” which is described as a “tech-infused, team golf league.” It looks wild.

Billed as a two hour 3 v 3 league, games will take place inside a stadium as opposed to out on the links. Set to begin in 2024, there are already plans for Monday night shows to launch with 15 weeks of competition — presumably finishing well before the NFL season begins. Most importantly, we have renderings of the planned TGL arena and it seriously looks like something out of Mario Golf.

Grid View





I’m not going to lie, the idea of watching the best golfers in the world compete over the course of two hours and wrap up in a night is compelling as hell. As is the idea of creating a stadium experience. It’s basically Top Golf, in competitive form.

This seems like an incredible new way to watch the game, and I’m 100 percent on board when it launches.