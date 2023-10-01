Tiger Woods’ former caddy Joe LaCava tries to settle dispute with Rory McIlroy after Ryder Cup spat

The most dramatic moment of the Ryder Cup came on Saturday evening, when Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava, Patrick Cantlay’s current caddy, had a dispute on the 18th green.

Cantlay holed a 43-footer for birdie to win the match, which LaCava celebrated by waving his hat.

But in doing so, LaCava walked too close to McIlroy, who was getting ready to putt himself.

That irked the Northern Irishman, as his frustrations boiled over in the parking lot afterward.

“It was a bit of a deflating finish last night,” McIlroy said after his Sunday match. “But I think what transpired in that last green, it all gave us a little bit of a fire in our bellies to try and get the job done today.”

Then, on Sunday morning, according to NBC Sports/Golf Channel reporter Steve Sands, LaCava reached out to McIlroy to apologize.

“Love you guys, I have nothing but respect,’ LaCava texted to McIlroy’s camp, per Sands.

Of course, LaCava used to caddy for Tiger Woods, and Woods and McIlroy have been very close for quite some time.

So, for LaCava and McIlroy to have this public spat was seen as a surprise, given their history.

Yet, after McIlroy defeated Sam Burns 3 & 1 on Sunday at the Ryder Cup, the four-time major champion still seemed angered by the encounter.

“I haven’t met Joe,” McIlroy said defiantly on NBC. “I haven’t met Joe.”

McIlroy used his anger to motivate him on Sunday, as he finished the Ryder Cup with an impressive 4-1-0 record to lead Team Europe.

“I was focused. I was very focused. I let it fuel me,” McIlroy said. “I didn’t let it take away from what’s been a fantastic week. I used that little incident [Saturday] night to my advantage.”

