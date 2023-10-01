European fans swimming in the Ryder Cup lake as Team USA’s comeback hopes are vanquished

Team Europe has officially won the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy. Once it became a reality, one of the fans took his moment, ran across the green and jumped into the lake.

When Rickie Fowler conceded the putt to Tommy Fleetwood on the par-3 17th, it signified the Ryder Cup was over. The Englishman won the match 3 & 1.

The older gentleman was so happy about the Europeans winning that he had to react and what a way to do it. This guy likely has one heck of a story to tell, and it’s incredible to see him take the leap.

He didn’t care about the security guard telling him to stay. The lad bolted across, and it was hilarious. Fleetwood’s caddie thought about stopping him but thought better of it.

The Europeans are going wild! pic.twitter.com/WlbQHSNCbg — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) October 1, 2023

This gentleman was the first to jump in the water. After the final matches concluded, more of the European fans joined him to celebrate. They were all so enthusiastic a swim felt like the only logical choice.

We have fans in the water, repeat, fans in the water #TeamEurope | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/qshe54TYYA — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) October 1, 2023

Fleetwood is one of the many European heroes of the week. Much like he did in France in 2019, he helped secure the victory for his team. In France, he and Francesco Molinari won all four matches they played in. This year, he and Rory McIlroy, or ‘Fleetwood Mac’ as they dubbed themselves, were a force.

They were 2-0-0 in their foursome matches, went 0-1 in four-ball and he won his singles match to finish 3-1-0 in his third Ryder Cup appearance.

Now, he is 7-3-2 in the Ryder Cup and has scored eight points.

The 30-year drought continues for the Americans as another European Ryder Cup has come and gone. They will have a chance to get the cup back in 2025 at Bethpage Black when the event is on U.S. soil again.

