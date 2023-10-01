Tommy Fleetwood clinches Ryder Cup for Europeans amid Rickie Fowler’s shocking concession

Europe has won the Ryder Cup, and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood clinched the winning point.

He defeated Rickie Fowler, 2 & 1, in Sunday singles to give Europe its 15th point.

The Englishman clinched the cup on Marco Simone’s 16th hole, a drivable par-4 that the Europeans took advantage of all week.

“I was so happy to see that tee shot start off where it did on 16,” Fleetwood said afterward. “[My ball] wasn’t really moving. Yeah, just I think relief, pride, and joy. Proud of everybody that’s been involved this week and just proud that I’m one of the people that plays a role in what we came here to do.”

After Fowler inexplicably found the water off the tee, all Fleetwood had to do was keep his drive on dry land.

He did just that.

He found the green, eliciting a massive roar from the thousands of European fans surrounding the 16th hole.

“They are the best. They are the absolute best,” Fleetwood said of the fans.

“Yeah, they brought it every single day, and they have carried us on their shoulders. We gave them a lot to cheer about, and when we needed them, they were there. And they were noisy and pushed us over the line on numerous occasions this week. You look at the scenes here. We’re so happy we’re giving them this spectacle because people will remember this for the rest of their lives. Playing a part in that and giving them something to remember on the right side of history is very cool.”

Tommy Fleetwood wins the 16th hole to go 2UP vs. Rickie Fowler and @RyderCupEurope is on the cusp of victory. #TeamEurope



: @NBC and @peacock | #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/C6nDnOOrsb — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) October 1, 2023

Fowler hit a fantastic shot from the drop zone, at least giving a glimmer of hope. Fleetwood lagged his eagle putt to a couple of feet, leaving a birdie putt to win the cup. Instead of making him sink it, Fowler shockingly conceded the putt and the tournament to Europe.

That put the Englishman 2-up with two holes to play, guaranteeing Europe the half-point they needed.

The Europeans held a 14-to-10 lead when Fleetwood arrived at the 16th tee.

But when he left the 16th green, he had won it for Europe, capping a difficult two-year period marred in controversy thanks to LIV Golf.

“This year has obviously been different, and sort of like the landscape has changed a little bit for Team Europe,” Fleetwood said.

“Couldn’t wish for a better bunch of people to do this with. It’s honestly been so amazing, and everybody is so great. We are just one gigantic family, and the bonds we made with everybody will last a lifetime, and just to be part of it is a cool experience.”

Of course, the DP World Tour, which facilitates Team Europe, suspended any golfer who went to LIV Golf. Therefore, no European LIV players could represent the European Ryder Cup team.

That did not bother the home team this week, however, as Fleetwood and the Europeans dominated the Americans.

Fleetwood earned three points for Team Europe, while Rory McIlroy led the way with four.

They played alongside each other twice, as the formidable ‘Fleetwood Mac’ pairing won both of their foursomes matches on Friday and Saturday.

Then both players earned full points for Europe on Sunday, which secured Team Europe’s seventh straight Ryder Cup victory on home soil.

“We have an amazing group of people. We always do,” Fleetwood added. “The legacy of Team Europe lives on.”

