‘I fu**ing love you:’ Shane Lowry drops emotional f-bomb amid Ryder Cup victory

Shane Lowry couldn’t contain his emotions after Team Europe won the 44th Ryder Cup. No one can predict a hot mic moment, especially when a player is interviewed on live television.

After such an emotional win, Lowry had to give his friend Tommy Fleetwood some affection. Fleetwood was the player who clinched the Ryder Cup for the Europeans. Rickie Fowler conceded a putt on the par-3 17th to give the Team Europe the necessary 14.5 points.

While speaking to the media, Fleetwood approached him, and the Irish lad grabbed him by the face and screamed, “I fu**ing love you!”

Comically, he sounded a lot like Ricky Gervais.

The former Open champion also played a pivotal role for the blue and gold.

Lowry won 1.5 points for his team during competition. But he was also the guy who called out Patrick Cantlay’s caddie, Joe LaCava, on the 18th green for being a distraction. The Irishman later held Rory McIlroy back and got him into his car Saturday night after that whole altercation.

He was one of the biggest cheerleaders for Team Europe. Lowry’s celebration on after Viktor Hovland’s chip-in to start the tournament was amazing.

This f-bomb is just another example of how Lowry shows his love for his team, and it was such a classic moment.

It’s hard to give a better example than this video to prove how much the Ryder Cup means to Lowry and to Team Europe. Many questioned if he should be on this team as a captain’s pick, but his performances on and off the golf course prove he earned his spot.

