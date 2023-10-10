Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake to bring T-Squared Social restaurant to St. Andrews

After opening its first location in New York City in September, Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake have announced that they will open another T-Squared Social restaurant across the pond.

The second establishment will be in the revitalized New Picture House Cinema on North Street, just three minutes from the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.

“I have been fortunate enough to enjoy many special moments here at St. Andrews,” Woods said in a statement provided to Playing Through.

“We all wanted to bring our T-Squared Social concept to St. Andrews to add to the local community and be a welcoming place for those living in St. Andrews and for visitors alike.”

The original idea of T-Squared Social came about when Woods and Timberlake played golf together in the Bahamas.

The original location in New York City features full-swing golf simulators, bowling alleys, and dart boards. The Scotland establishment will have many of these same elements.

Of course, Woods won his first Open Championship by eight strokes at the Old Course in 2000. He then won his second Claret Jug at St. Andrews in 2005. The 15-time major champion has long referred to St. Andrews as his favorite course in the world.

Now, he is bringing one of his business ventures to the ‘Home of Golf,’ which recently saw Matt Fitzpatrick win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship—a pro-am event on the DP World Tour.

“I’ve come to St. Andrews many times to play golf, including to compete in The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship,” Timberlake added in the release.

“I’m honored to be able to invest in the town and bring our second T-Squared Social here. Our new venue is so much more than a typical sports bar experience – it’s a place you can go to be entertained without sacrificing quality or comfort.”

The premium sports and entertainment restaurant will open in 2024, subject to town planning approval in St. Andrews.

St. Andrews will host the 2024 Women’s Open for a third time and will likely host The Open Championship again within the next few years. The Old Course typically stages The Open every five years. It last hosted in 2022, won by Cameron Smith of Australia.

But a specific date for when golf’s oldest major will return to St. Andrews has yet to be announced.

Nevertheless, T-Squared Social will surely be open for business when that time comes.

