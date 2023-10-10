Lexi Thompson ready to embrace ‘challenge’ of competing at PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open

Lexi Thompson will make her PGA Tour debut this week at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old is ready to take on the men, as she will become just the seventh woman to compete in a PGA Tour event.

“Coming into a PGA Tour event, being a woman, is a challenge,” Thompson said Tuesday in a session with the media.

“I just got to play within myself. I know my game. Don’t try to push anything. Play within myself, and that’s all I can do. Try my best on every single shot, 100% committed. Whatever happens, I can only control my emotions and my game.”

Thompson arrives in Las Vegas fresh off back-to-back top-10s and a strong performance at last month’s Solheim Cup, where she posted a 3-1-0 record.

At the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America last week, Thompson finished in solo fifth, six strokes behind winner Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea.

Then, two weeks ago, Thompson tied for 8th at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, where her management team informed her that she would play in the Shriners Children’s Open.

“It means the world to me,” Thompson said. “Very honored that Shriners invited me to come out here. It’s been something I grew up doing with my brothers and have wanted to do, but to also send a message out to the Shriners kids that no dream is too small and they can go after what they want and follow their dreams.”

Thompson’s two brothers, Nicholas and Curtis, have played on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour.

Nicholas also played in a handful of major championships, last competing in the 2013 U.S. Open, which saw Justin Rose claim his only major at Merion.

Curtis, meanwhile, spent the past season on the Korn Ferry Tour. He also earned a spot at the 2023 Honda Classic, his hometown tournament, but missed the cut.

Nevertheless, Thompson’s brothers have lent Thompson advice on how to play TPC Summerlin, host of the Shriners Children’s Open.

“They both have played this golf course and have given me a few tips,” Thompson said. “Even a few people who have been out on this course gave me some tips in the golf course, whether it was distances, carries, and that I didn’t have to worry about too many carry numbers out there. They also said I had plenty of distance to handle the golf course.”

Indeed, Thompson has plenty of distance to compete with the men.

She averages 270.7 yards off the tee, ranking 12th on the LPGA in average driving distance.

“My length helps, I guess, coming into some of these greens, especially if it gets firmer on some of greens that go a little bit away,” Thompson said. “[But] here it’s driver on every hole, and I definitely like that. Fire away and swing. Get the most distance I can on a few of those holes.”

If she can keep it in the fairway off the tee, Thompson may have a chance to play the weekend.

No LPGA player has ever made the cut at a PGA Tour event.

“Definitely at the top of my accomplishments,” Thompson said when asked about making the cut.

“It’s been an honor just to get this invite, but one step, one shot at a time. [But making the cut] would be an amazing feeling.”

Thompson begins her first round on Thursday at 4:19 p.m. Eastern time with Kevin Roy and Trevor Werbylo. This group will start their second round on Friday at 11:29 a.m. Eastern time.

Golf Channel begins live coverage of the Shriners Children’s Open at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.