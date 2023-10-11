Bryson DeChambeau’s ‘unfortunate’ reaction to OWGR points denial of LIV Golf

On Tuesday, The Official World Golf Rankings’ board denied LIV Golf of their application. The Saudi-backed tour’s players will not receive any points toward the world rankings in 2024.

One of the biggest names for LIV, Bryson DeChambeau, shared his thoughts on the denial, per Flushing It Golf.

“It’s unfortunate but on par with how things have gone the past few years,” DeChambeau said. “To be frank, giving us spots based on how we finish during the season should be the answer. Top 12 would be a perfect way to restore what once was.”

Bryson DeChambeau’s reaction to the OWGR decision not to award LIV Golf ranking points:



“It’s unfortunate but on par with how things have gone the past few years. To be frank, giving us spots based on how we finish during the season should be the answer. Top 12 would be a… — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) October 10, 2023

Despite many thinking the denial was political in nature, the board actually provided clear reasoning as to why they did not believe it was in the best interests of the sport.

The OWGR denied LIV Golf because they’re not playing the format that can rank them equitably with the other players trying to compete. Their 54-hole events, shotgun starts and no cuts are unlike any other professional golf organization. However, it was the 48-man fields that were the ultimate factor for the denial.

Ahead of LIV Golf Jeddah Wednesday, the former SMU golfer elaborated on his original thoughts.

“I think at this point in time, now that they’re not allowing it, we would love to find another way to be integrated into the major championship system since I think we have some of the best players in the world,” DeChambeau said.

DeChambeau is one of the top golfers for LIV Golf and would greatly benefit from earning OWGR points. He played in all four majors last season. However, without any further points earned, his ranking could drop so far that DeChambeau could only play in the U.S. Open as a former winner.

Other members of LIV who have not won a major recently or at all, could see their chances of playing in a major at any point in the future disappear.

Bryson DeChambeau just shot a 58!!! His career low and the lowest score shot in a LIV Golf event! pic.twitter.com/g0cOaxUndG — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) August 6, 2023

The 30-year-old suggested the OWGR look at the top 12 in LIV Golf or use their money list at the end of each season. DeChambeau incredibly shot a 58 earlier this year at LIV Golf Greenbrier and is the No. 3 player in their standings.

“It’s honestly sad that they’ve done that,” DeChambeau said. “People are going to say that it’s sad that we came over here, but it’s like, look, this is an amazing opportunity for every one of us. I think we’ve told that narrative quite a bit.”

“We want to continue to change and grow the game in places like Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Australia, numerous places we’ve all been throughout this year, and we’re going to continue to do so over the course of time. I think that’s what’s needed, I think it’s what’s necessary, and I think we are doing a solid job of it so far, and it’s only going to get better.”

DeChambeau has been one of the biggest allies and outspoken proponents for LIV Golf. Once he moved to the rival tour, he sang their praises. However, if members of LIV Golf want to play against the best in the world, they will have to figure something else out.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.