LIV Golf fires back at OWGR after stunning points denial

LIV Golf received discouraging news on Tuesday as the Official World Golf Rankings declined their request for points.

The board evaluated their application but ultimately denied LIV Golf for a number of reasons. After the news broke, one of the top LIV golfers, Bryson DeChambeau, gave his thoughts. However, he wasn’t the only one as the LIV Golf itself issued a statement on their social media.

“OWGR’s sole objective is to rank the best players across the globe,” the statement read. “Today’s communication makes clear that it can no longer deliver on that objective. Players have historically remained subject to a single world ranking to qualify for major championships, the biggest events, and for corporate sponsor contract value.”

LIV Golf is clearly has changed the landscape of professional golf. From having no-cut events to the amount of money awarded, it has altered the game’s future.

“A ranking which fails to family represent all participants, irrespective of where in the world they play golf, robs fans, players and all of golf’s stakeholders of the objective basis underpinning any accurate recognition of the world’s best player performances,” the statement continues. “It also robs some traditional tournaments of the best fields possible.”

LIV Golf released a statement regarding the Official World Golf Ranking’s decision to not provide them OWGR points (via @LIVGolf_League)



Should LIV Golfers receive these points? #LIV #LIVGolf #OWGR #Golf #PlayingThrough pic.twitter.com/v7YDW1UKxL — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) October 10, 2023

The golfers who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf can play in the four major championships. Still, only if they have the OWGR ranking to qualify — or they can physically be eligible for the U.S. and Open Championships. Louis Oosthuizen also spoke out against the OWGR.

“Professional golf is now without a true or global scoring and ranking system,” LIV’s statement said. “There is no benefit for fans or players from the lack of trust or clarity as long as the best player performances are not recognized.”

“LIV will continue to strive to level set the market so fans, broadcasters, and sponsors have the assurance of an independent and objective ranking system and the pure enjoyment of watching the best golf in the world.”

LIV Golf will have to regroup for now, but their reaction to the denial is unfavorable. The rival league seems upset and discouraged by the board’s decision.

However, the OWGR is the only points system to determine the best players in the world. While many top-rated players are on the LIV Golf Tour, the board doesn’t believe they’re doing the same thing as the ones who currently earn points. It’s unclear what the Saudi-backed tour will do next regarding getting their players OWGR points.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.