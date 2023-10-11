PGA Tour pro suspended 3 months for violating anti-doping policy, shoots back with all-too-familiar explanation

On Wednesday, the PGA Tour announced An Byeong-hun, or Ben An as he is more commonly known, has been issued a three-month suspension for violating the Anti-Doping Policy.

The suspension is retroactive to August 31st, 2023, meaning he is barred through the end of November.

He reportedly tested positive for a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Shortly after the news broke, An issued a statement explaining the situation on social media.

“In August, I was suffering from a head cold and cough,” An wrote. “As my symptoms worsened, my mother suggested I take a widely available medication from Korea that had helped her through a similar ailment. I took this medicine without checking its contents first only later to find that it contained a substance that is prohibited under the PGA Tour’s anti-doping program.”

“It was the only time I used this medication and in no way did I take it to gain a competitive advantage. I regret not being more thorough in my decision-making and take full responsibility for my actions. I’d like to thank the PGA Tour for supporting me during this process and look forward to returning to competition in the new year.”

Byeong Hun An has been suspended by the PGA Tour for 3 months for violating the Tour’s anti-doping policy #PGA #PGATour #Golf #PlayingThrough pic.twitter.com/1UNOIWuuR3 — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) October 11, 2023

“He has cooperated fully with the Tour throughout the process and accepted his suspension,” the PGA Tour statement read.

An is No. 53 in the Official Golf Rankings but has never won a PGA Tour event. He won on the Korn Ferry Tour last season at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. The 32-year-old also won the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour in 2015.

This past season saw him record 12 Top 25 finishes. An was runner-up at the Wyndham Championship, went T3 at the Genesis Scottish Open and solo fourth at the 2022 Fortinet Championship.

The Korean professional has amassed more than $13 million in his career.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.