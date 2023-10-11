Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroys’s TGL league expands with Ryder Cup snub joining the party

Two of the PGA Tour’s biggest names, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, continue to gain traction with their upcoming virtual golf league. Last week, the TGL landed a television deal with ESPN, and now the league will expand the amount of players including Ryder Cup snub Keegan Bradley.

Bradley, Sahith Theegala and Cameron Young have hopped on board with TGL. There are still five more names to be announced, per Sports Business Journal.

With these three, it brings the total to 19 players set to join the league.

It was initially believed that there will be six teams with 18 players. But there has been so much interest, the league is now expanding to 24.

There will be six teams, each of which will consist of four players.

Bradley and Young were two potential Ryder Cup members, but neither made the team for Rome. Theegala is one of the up-and-coming players who just won his first PGA Tour event at the Fortinet Championship.

The 16 other players committed to playing in this new league are the who’s who in golf:

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Justin Thomas

Rickie Fowler

Collin Morikawa

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

Adam Scott

Billy Horschel

Three golfers will compete in each match. There are no designating backups or alternates. Each team will choose their three golfers for each match.

Four teams have been announced: Los Angeles Golf Club, TGL Boston, TGL Atlanta and TGL New York. There are two teams left to fill. No players have been assigned to any team yet.

ESPN became their television partner and will begin to stream TGL Golf on ESPN+, and they will air live prime-time matches.

The format for this new league hasn’t been announced yet but is expected to begin on Jan. 9 at SoFi Center in Florida, the evening after the College Football Playoffs national championship game.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.