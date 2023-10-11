This week, the PGA Tour is in Las Vegas for the Shriners Children’s Open.

It's the third PGA Tour Fall Series event as players continue to fight for 2024 status. There is also a special guest in the field this week as LPGA legend Lexi Thompson will tee it up with the guys on a sponsor exemption.

Shriners Children’s Open Information

Where: TPC Summerlin (par 71, 7,255-yards)

When: Oct. 12-15th

Purse: $8.4 million ($1,512,000 1st place)

Defending Champ: Tom Kim

How to Watch the Shriners Children’s Open

Golf fans can tune into all the action on Golf Channel. There will be three-hour telecasts on all four days of the event.

Here is the full tv schedule of play:

Thursday, October 12: 5-8 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel)

Friday, October 13: 5-8 p.m EDT (Golf Channel)

Saturday, October 14: 5-8 p.m EDT (Golf Channel)

Sunday, October 15: 5-8 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel)

How to Stream the Shriners Children’s Open

The Shriners Children’s Open can be streamed on ESPN+ and Peacock throughout all four days of competition. Stream coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. EDT. There will also be featured group coverage.

Coverage can be streamed on Peacock here: https://imp.i305175.net/c/482924/828265/11640

Shriners Children’s Open Preview

The third PGA Tour Fall series is here, and it has drawn in some big names, including Thompson, one of the most recognizable names in women’s golf. She will be just the seventh woman in history to play in a PGA Tour event.

Defending champion Tom Kim earned his second PGA Tour victory at this tournament last season. He hasn’t won since, but he’s back and ready to try for a repeat.

Ludvig Aberg is also in the field after losing in a five-man playoff last week at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He came close to earning his first PGA Tour victory, and could finally do it this week. Aberg’s game is still in Ryder Cup form as the PGA Tour rookie looks dialed in and ready to strike.

It’s another opportunity for players to earn FedEx Fall season points for 2024 and other playing initiatives in the PGA Tour’s new schedule.

Shriners Children’s Open Featured Groups

Thursday Featured Groups

9:50 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Zecheng Dou, MJ Daffue

10:01 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Mark Hubbard, Aaron Rai

10:12 a.m. – Russell Knox, James Hahn, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:23 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan

10:34 a.m. – Lucas Herbert, Robert Streb, Andrew Landry

10:45 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Nico Echavarria, Chad Ramey

10:56 a.m. – Richy Werenski, Lanto Griffin, Brandt Snedeker

11:07 a.m. – Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Peter Malnati

11:18 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Brian Stuard, Ben Martin

11:29 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Carl Yuan, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:40 a.m. – Augusto Núñez, Brandon Matthews, Isaiah Salinda

2:40 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner, Callum Tarren

2:51 p.m. – Adam Long, Beau Hossler, Will Gordon

3:02 p.m. – Kevin Tway, Sam Stevens, Vince Whaley

3:13 p.m. – Luke List, Nick Taylor, Tom Kim

3:24 p.m. – Vincent Norrman, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk

3:35 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ, Martin Laird

3:46 p.m. – Henrik Norlander, Hayden Buckley, Tyson Alexander

3:57 p.m. – Michael Kim, S.H. Kim, Kevin Yu

4:08 p.m. – Matt NeSmith, Andrew Novak, Max McGreevy

4:19 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Trevor Werbylo, Lexi Thompson

4:30 p.m. – Scott Harrington, Brent Grant, Tim Widing

Tee No. 10

9:50 a.m. – Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat, Harrison Endycott

10:01 a.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Ben Griffin, Austin Smotherman

10:12 a.m. – Justin Suh, Taylor Montgomery, Harry Hall

10:23 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Eric Cole

10:34 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis, Scott Stallings

10:45 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson, Andrew Putnam

10:56 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Zac Blair, Alex Smalley

11:07 a.m. – Chesson Hadley, Taylor Pendrith, Ben Taylor

11:18 a.m. – Sam Ryder, David Lipsky, Davis Thompson

11:29 a.m. – Austin Cook, Tommy Gainey, Matthias Schwab

11:40 a.m. – Trevor Cone, Kyle Westmoreland, Vijay Srinivasan

2:40 p.m. – Scott Piercy, Alex Noren, Doug Ghim

2:51 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Carson Young, Paul Haley II

3:02 p.m. – Nick Watney, Doc Redman, Greyson Sigg

3:13 p.m. – Matt Wallace, K.H. Lee, J.J. Spaun

3:24 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink, Joel Dahmen

3:35 p.m. – Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Webb Simpson

3:46 p.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Ryan Armour, Kramer Hickok

3:57 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Adam Hadwin, Justin Lower

4:08 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft, Matti Schmid

4:19 p.m. – Nicholas Lindheim, Tano Goya, Yuxin Lin

4:30 p.m. – Michael Gligic, Peter Kuest, Craig Hocknull

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation's Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.