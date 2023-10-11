Tiger Woods’ narration hyping up Invitational at Pebble Beach will put chills down your spine

This week, Tiger Woods hosts his annual TW Invitational, presented by USL (United States Liability Insurance) at Pebble Beach. People come and play golf while raising money for the 15-time major winner’s charity, the TGR Foundation.

His foundation raises money to empower students to pursue their passions through education.

For more than a decade, the TGR Foundation has been a way to create opportunities and impact students who come from under-resourced communities. The five-time Masters winner’s foundation provides access to education and opportunities to help those students prepare for life.

“Pebble Beach — the greatest meeting of land and sea. The Tiger Woods Invitational is an experience unmatched in golf,” Woods says as he narrates the video.

If anyone can embody what Pebble Beach is in a few words, it’s Woods. His narration is simple but perfect because the views at this magnificent golf course speak for themselves.

Before this specific event, Woods also hosted the TGR Jr. Invitational, where 30 boys and 30 girls are invited to tee it up at Pebble Beach and compete.

Woods is in the process of preparing for the TGL league to launch with Rory McIlroy. It will start in Jan. 2024, and there are already 19 players, including most recently Keegan Bradley, Cameron Young and Sahith Theegala, committed to playing on one of the six teams.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.