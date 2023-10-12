John Daly’s son lights up Stephens Cup and leaves his mark for Arkansas golf

Little John Daly II followed his dad’s footsteps as he left a mark on Arkansas golf. The team didn’t finish well, but Daly II and Jacob Skov Olesen were in the top 10.

Olesen was the high finisher for the Hogs as he was T7. Daly finished T10.

However, Daly fired off 70-67-69 for the three-day event in his fifth career start and was the only Arkansas player to place inside the Top 20 in all four events this fall.

Razorbacks wrap up fall season at @TheStephensCup

Was -27 for 54 holes which is 8th-best in school history.

Olesen tied career-low with 65 Tues and tied for 5th with career-best -12 overall.

Daly was only Hog to place in top 20 in all 4 events, as he T10 at -10.

His 18 birdies for 54 holes tied for the second most in the field. Daly committed to the Hogs but has waited for his turn to be in their starting lineup.

John Daly was an Arkansas legend, and Little Daly is appears to be following the same path. There is a video of them side by side, comparing their swings, and it’s eerily similar.

Arkansas finished last at the Stephen’s Cup, but that didn’t mean there weren’t bright spots. Overall, they didn’t play strong enough, but two players inside the top 10 isn’t bad.

Florida State took home the title at the Stephen’s Cup, shooting 51-under as a team. Arizona finished second at 46-under, SMU third at 39-under, LSU was fourth at 32-under, San Diego State was fifth at -31 and Stanford was 29-under.

The Hogs wrapped their fall portion with this event and will kick off in the spring, gearing up for the SEC Championship and the NCAAs.

