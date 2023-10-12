Izzi Stricker added another piece of hardware to the Stricker trophy case as she won her second straight Wisconsin Girls State Championship. Steve Stricker has had a strong season on the Champions Tour, but it was all about one of his daughters this time.

Izzi went 71-73 to win by two strokes over her competitors to win the individual title. She also led her team to a runner-up finish.

The Champions Tour tweeted about Izzi defending her title and showed off two photos of the Stricker family celebrating.

Making dad proud @IzziStricker won the Wisconsin Girls State Championship (WIAA Division 1) for the second year in a row.@stevestricker pic.twitter.com/89iZ1hkS8s — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) October 11, 2023

While her 73 helped her win the individual title, it was still a bittersweet moment because she wanted to win for her team.

Three straight bogeys on Holes 16-18 made it a lot closer. She three-putted two of her final three holes, which is rare for the future Wisconsin Badger.

“Right now, all I can focus on is my team; I wanted to help all five of us bring that big, gold trophy home,” said Stricker to Wisconsin Golf. “Right now, I’m a little disappointed. But, individually, I’m pretty proud of myself. The last three holes are a little hard on me right now.”

She didn’t have the strongest day but held it together enough to secure the victory. Izzi shot the low round of the day in both rounds of competition.

Despite the up-and-down range of emotions, her accomplishment is impressive nonetheless.

Now, the senior will prepare for her next chapter, college golf at Wisconsin. She is following in her mom’s footsteps, who was a Badger herself.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.