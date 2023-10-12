Lexi Thompson’s hot Shriners Children’s Open start out-driving men has fans drawing inspiration

LPGA superstar Lexi Thompson made her PGA Tour debut Thursday at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, NV.

She began her round in the afternoon and has already created a buzz from fans. People are excited to see how Thompson handles this challenge and the pressure that comes with playing on the PGA Tour.

After all, she is just the seventh woman to ever tee it up on the PGA Tour. Only the legendary Babe Zaharis in 1945 made the cut.

The 11-time LPGA winner made her first birdie on the PGA Tour with a 22-footer.

LEXI THOMPSON! A PGA TOUR BIRDIE pic.twitter.com/g7W5TJ0Hx5 — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) October 12, 2023

Her birdie on the par-4 2nd moved her into red figures and left fans in awe of her game.

Watching lexi Thompson on the @PGATOUR is fantastic. My daughter is hooked to the tv! I hope she has a good week. What a great advert for professionalism — Sebastian Riemann (@surbiton2012) October 12, 2023

The #Lexi effect.



Not sure how anyone could be against something that’s this good for golf… especially women’s golf. pic.twitter.com/8SNDuzoHsM — Lisa Cornwell (@LisaMCornwell) October 12, 2023

I don’t think Lexi Thompson is intimidated, I think it’s the two guys in her group #lpga #pga — The Great Bambino (@ChSuszek) October 12, 2023

Thompson out-drove her two playing partners on the par-4 4th hole and drove it further than one of them on the opening hole as well.

She clearly is a bomber off the tee and that will help her keep up with these guys this week. Like ‘The Great Bambino’ tweeted above, she does not appear intimidated one bit.

Adding her to the field on a sponsor exemption was a massive boost to this week’s field. However, the only thing that would have made it better would be if Michael Block could play with her.

From one social media sensation to another one, it’s clear the fans like people who take their opportunities and run with them.

Can I get a match between Block and Lexi Thompson? I’d like to see who wins that — Cory (@CoryPunter) October 12, 2023

Her length should not be a question this week. This hot start will benefit Thompson this week as she must trust herself and stay confident in her game. None of the seven women who played on the PGA Tour have made the cut. If Thompson can play her game, she might make even more h(er)story.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.