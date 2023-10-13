Lexi Thompson’s insane Shriners Children’s Open putting sets golf world on fire

Lexi Thompson is one of the best female golfers in the world. Any golf fan can tell you that. But what she is doing this week at the Shriners Children’s Open on the PGA Tour is truly astounding.

On Thursday, she became just the seventh woman to ever participate in a PGA Tour event with her male counterparts. She had an up and down round, finishing 2-over after paring her 18th hole Friday morning after play was suspended.

She clearly was not intimidated playing with male professionals. Thompson out-drove her playing partners on Thursday from the same tees. Friday, she’s showing her skills on the green as well.

After bogeying the par-4 10th (her first hole of the round), she went on a tear on the greens. Thompson immediately bounced back to birdie 11 and 13. She then drove the green on the par-4 16th and two-putted to get back to even par.

But it’s been her putter after the turn that has set the golf world on fire.

Lexi Thompson is -1!!!!pic.twitter.com/MVklbcxKI4 — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) October 13, 2023

On the par-4 1st, the LPGA star drained a 24-foot birdie to get into red figures. That also put her above the projected cut line. But she wasn’t done.

On the very next hole, her flat stick put in work yet again, sinking a 28-foot birdie putt.

This is such an amazing story that has left fans in awe, as she has begun trending on social media.

Lexi Thompson is balling out right now. Pretty cool to see @ShrinersOpen — Nathan Lotze (@PrinceOfFresh) October 13, 2023

Lexi Thompson is on the verge of doing something seriously special — Richie Barnes (@R_Barnes407) October 13, 2023

**F**Lexi Thompson let’s gooooo keep flexin on these dudes — Jurfy C (@Jurf707) October 13, 2023

Lexi Thompson with a big birdie to get to -2 under inside the projected cut line . Gaining momentum with those back to back birdies — Consigliere (@DaviDiggz) October 13, 2023

Lexi Thompson has a lot of toxicity masculine scratch golfers shook right now — James Edward Garoppolo (@jimmyg_era) October 13, 2023

Thompson is looking to become the first woman to make it to a Sunday in PGA Tour history. Of the previous six women to play with the men, only Babe Zaharias in 1945 made the cut after 36 holes. However, Zaharias did not make the 54-hole cut, which would make Thompson the first woman to tee it off the final day of play.

With six holes to play, she is 2-under for the tournament and one above the cut line.

This is going to easily be one of the best stories in golf this year, whether she makes the cut or not.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor/Editorial Manager of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms.