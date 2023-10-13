Paige Spiranac drops 2 truth bombs on Lexi Thompson crushing it at Shriners Children’s Open

Lexi Thompson has taken the golf world by storm thanks to her superb play Friday at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas.

The LPGA Tour star has made five birdies through 14 holes, as she is trying to become the first woman to make the cut at a modern PGA Tour event.

Regardless of what transpires at the end of her round Friday, golf influencer Paige Spiranac took to social media to share the importance of Thompson’s accomplishments.

1. Lexi is absolutely crushing it

2. Yes she is playing the same tees as the men pic.twitter.com/hvShftZSGt — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 13, 2023

“1. Lexi is absolutely crushing it,” Spiranac posted on X.

“2. Yes she is playing the same tees as the men.”

Indeed, Thompson is absolutely crushing the ball, as she drove the green at the par-4 15th on Friday, which led to her third birdie of the day.

Her longest drive of the day came at the par-5 13th, where she blistered a 314-yard tee shot down the middle of the fairway. That too led to a birdie.

Overall, Thompson is averaging 305.2 yards off the tee at TPC Summerlin, which is substantially higher than the 270.7 yards she is currently averaging this year on the LPGA Tour.

But the most impressive club in her bag this week has been her putter.

At the par-4 1st hole—her 10th hole of the day on Friday—Thompson drained a 24-footer for birdie.

Then, on the very next hole, the tough par-4 2nd, Thompson knocked in a 28-footer for a second straight par-breaker.

Midway through the second round, Thompson is gaining 2.369 strokes on the greens, which ranks 3rd among the 132 players in the field.

Yes, Thompson is absolutely crushing it.

